Here is the latest Idaho news from The Associated Press at 11:40 a.m. MDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — Wildlife officials in central Montana have killed the first confirmed grizzly bear in modern times in the Big Snowy Mountains south of Lewistown. The 447-pound male bear had been photographed eating a dead cow in late April by a remote camera set up by a landowner. Traps for the grizzly were set over the weekend after a second cow carcass was discovered. Wildlife workers found evidence the bear had killed both cows. The grizzly, believed to be between 4 and 6 years old, was euthanized Wednesday. Most grizzly bears were wiped out early last century by hunting and trapping.

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Idaho Gov. Brad Little says the state House’s decision to recess rather than officially adjourn like the Senate did will create major dysfunction in state government. Little said Thursday that implementation of administrative rules is going to be among the problems. The arcane but important rules involve everything from licensing critical care nurses to environmental protections to hunting and fishing tags. Alex Adams, Little’s budget chief, said all those rules expire June 30 because the Legislature hasn’t extended them. That means time-and resource-consuming public hearings will be needed to keep the rules in place. Little can only call the Legislature back in session if both chambers adjourned.

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. (AP) — A group of scientists is urging the Biden administration to return gray wolves to the federal endangered species list. In a letter Thursday, 115 wildlife conservation experts say state governments have allowed too many wolves to be killed since the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service lifted protections across most of the Lower 48 states in January. The move was among Trump administration actions on the environment that Biden has ordered reviewed. Livestock farmers and ranchers say wolf numbers are too high.

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Republican and Democratic lawmakers are offering starkly different views on the results of Idaho’s longest ever legislative session. Republican leaders in the House on Thursday morning touted legislation on transportation and infrastructure funding, income and property tax relief and education investments. Democratic leaders say the tax breaks mainly benefit the wealthy and that the education investments still left Idaho in last place in the U.S. for student spending. The session ended late Wednesday after 122 days, with the Senate adjourning but the House recessing so it can call the Legislature back to Boise. The full implications of technically remaining in session are not fully clear.