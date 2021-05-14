Here is the latest Washington news from The Associated Press at 8:40 a.m. PDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

VANCOUVER, Wash. (AP) — A high school principal in Vancouver accused of favoritism and allowing racist language has resigned but will become a principal on special assignment within the same district. Oregon Public Broadcasting reports Matt Johnson said this week in a statement that his resignation comes after “collaborative conversations with the district.” Johnson had led Mountain View High School since 2014 but had been on paid administrative leave for weeks. Evergreen Public Schools District spokeswoman Gail Spolar says starting in July Johnson will be principal on special assignment during the next school year. Documents presented to the district’s school board show Johnson will resign from that position next summer.

EVERETT, Wash. (AP) — A Snohomish County judge sentenced a man to 10 years in prison and parole for the rest of his life for the killing of an Everett firefighter 34 years ago. Everett firefighter Gary Parks died in 1987 when Elmer Nash Jr. set fire to the Everett Community College library to cover up a burglary. Nash was 12-years-old at the time and went on to become a career criminal racking up 11 felony convictions. In exchange for a guilty plea prosecutors and defense attorneys agreed to a sentence of just under three and a half years. But Judge David Kurtz decided that was not adequate, given Nash’s life of crime.

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — Washington Gov. Jay Inslee says that the state is on track to fully reopen its economy by June 30. And a full reopening could happen even sooner if 70% or more of residents age 16 and up have gotten at least one dose of vaccine by then. Next Tuesday, the four counties that are currently in the more restrictive second phase of the state’s current reopening plan will join the 35 other counties in Phase 3. In Phase 3, restaurants, bars and gyms can operate at 50% indoor capacity. Inslee also said Washington would immediately adopt new guidance from the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which eased most indoor mask-wearing for fully vaccinated people.

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — U.S. marshals say a fugitive wanted in the killing of a Yale graduated student in Connecticut in February has been arrested Friday in Alabama. An international arrest warrant had been issued for Qinxuan Pan on murder and larceny charges in connection with the killing of Kevin Jiang in New Haven on Feb. 6. It wasn’t immediately clear if Pan has a lawyer who could respond to the allegations. Pan is accused of shooting the 26-year-old Jiang multiple times. Jiang was a graduate student at Yale’s School of the Environment. He was an Army veteran hailing from Washington state who had recently become engaged.