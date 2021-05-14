Here is the latest Washington, Oregon and Alaska sports news from The Associated Press

AP - Oregon-Northwest

SEATTLE (AP) — Zach Plesac came within six outs of Cleveland’s first no-hitter in 40 years, keeping the Seattle Mariners hitless into the eighth inning of the Indians’ 4-2 win. The anticipated debuts of Seattle prospects Jarred Kelenic and Logan Gilbert were overshadowed by a masterful pitching performance from Plesac. His bid for Cleveland’s first no-no since 1981 ended when J.P. Crawford led off the eighth with a line-drive single that just cleared the glove of leaping shortstop Amed Rosario. Plesac lost the shutout moments later when Dylan Moore hit a two-run homer, but the Indians held on in a tense ninth inning.

PHOENIX (AP) — Devin Booker hit two free throws with 2.4 seconds remaining to give the Phoenix Suns a 118-117 victory over the Portland Trail Blazers. Booker’s winning foul shots were set up when Portland forward Robert Covington was fouled and missed both free throws with 4.4 seconds left, giving the Suns one last chance. Booker was fouled by Norman Powell as he went up for a jumper with 2.4 seconds remaining and Portland guard C.J. McCollum missed a 3-point shot at the buzzer to seal Phoenix’s win.

SEATTLE (AP) — The major league debuts of outfielder Jarred Kelenic and pitcher Logan Gilbert are part of a major roster reshuffling for the Seattle Mariners. Kelenic and Gilbert moved up from Triple-A Tacoma and are set for their debuts against Cleveland on Thursday night. Gilbert will start on the mound, while Kelenic is expected to start in left field and bat leadoff. Seattle also selected right-hander Paul Sewald to help bolster a taxed bullpen.

NEW YORK (AP) — The WNBA is back and celebrating its silver anniversary. It was a busy offseason for the longest running women’s professional sports league that will tipoff its 25th season Friday night. There was a lot of player movement in the offseason headlined by Candace Parker heading home to Chicago after playing the first 13 years of her career in Los Angeles. Defending champion Seattle will try to become the first WNBA team to win consecutive titles since Los Angeles did it in 2001 and 2002. The Storm still have a strong nucleus with Sue Bird, Breanna Stewart and Jewell Loyd leading the way.