ID Lottery
BOISE, Idaho (AP) _ These Idaho lotteries were drawn Friday:5 Star Draw
06-20-25-27-43
(six, twenty, twenty-five, twenty-seven, forty-three)
Estimated jackpot: $981,000Mega Millions
03-18-41-44-68, Mega Ball: 3, Megaplier: 2
(three, eighteen, forty-one, forty-four, sixty-eight; Mega Ball: three; Megaplier: two)
Estimated jackpot: $430 millionPick 3 Day
2-3-3
(two, three, three)Pick 3 Night
7-5-0
(seven, five, zero)Pick 4 Day
2-1-6-9
(two, one, six, nine)Pick 4 Night
9-3-7-5
(nine, three, seven, five)Powerball
Estimated jackpot: $183 million
Comments