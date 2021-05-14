ID Lottery

AP - Oregon-Northwest

BOISE, Idaho (AP) _ These Idaho lotteries were drawn Friday:

5 Star Draw

06-20-25-27-43

(six, twenty, twenty-five, twenty-seven, forty-three)

Estimated jackpot: $981,000

Mega Millions

03-18-41-44-68, Mega Ball: 3, Megaplier: 2

(three, eighteen, forty-one, forty-four, sixty-eight; Mega Ball: three; Megaplier: two)

Estimated jackpot: $430 million

Pick 3 Day

2-3-3

(two, three, three)

Pick 3 Night

7-5-0

(seven, five, zero)

Pick 4 Day

2-1-6-9

(two, one, six, nine)

Pick 4 Night

9-3-7-5

(nine, three, seven, five)

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: $183 million