Indians play Seattle, look to build on Plesac’s strong performance

Cleveland Indians (21-14, second in the AL Central) vs. Seattle Mariners (18-20, third in the AL West)

Seattle; Friday, 10:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Indians: Aaron Civale (5-0, 2.91 ERA, 1.04 WHIP, 33 strikeouts) Mariners: Chris Flexen (3-1, 3.78 ERA, 1.41 WHIP, 23 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mariners +109, Indians -127; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Cleveland heads into the matchup fresh off a dominant performance by Zach Plesac. Plesac went eight innings, surrendering two runs on two hits with two strikeouts against Seattle.

The Mariners are 9-9 on their home turf. Seattle has a team on-base percentage of .279, last in the American League. Ty France leads the lineup with a mark of .333.

The Indians are 11-7 on the road. The Cleveland pitching staff owns a team ERA of 3.37, Zach Plesac leads the staff with a mark of 3.56.

The Indians won the last meeting 4-2. Plesac earned his third victory and Jose Ramirez went 1-for-4 with a home run and two RBIs for Cleveland. Logan Gilbert took his first loss for Seattle.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mitch Haniger leads the Mariners with 36 hits and has 27 RBIs.

Franmil Reyes leads the Indians with 17 extra base hits and 24 RBIs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mariners: 3-7, .173 batting average, 5.23 ERA, outscored by 21 runs

Indians: 9-1, .215 batting average, 2.08 ERA, outscored opponents by 24 runs

INJURIES: Mariners: Casey Sadler: (right shoulder), James Paxton: (left forearm), Ljay Newsome: (elbow), Andres Munoz: (elbow), Keynan Middleton: (right biceps), Nick Margevicius: (shoulder), Marco Gonzales: (forearm), Ken Giles: (elbow), Jake Fraley: (left hamstring), Shed Long Jr.: (shin).

Indians: Cam Hill: (right wrist), Roberto Perez: (finger).

___

