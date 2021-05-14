Latest Idaho news, sports, business and entertainment at 11:20 a.m. MDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

GRIZZLY BEARS-CENTRAL MONTANA

After reappearing in Montana range, grizzly killed over cows

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — Wildlife officials in central Montana have killed the first confirmed grizzly bear in modern times in the Big Snowy Mountains south of Lewistown. The 447-pound male bear had been photographed eating a dead cow in late April by a remote camera set up by a landowner. Traps for the grizzly were set over the weekend after a second cow carcass was discovered. Wildlife workers found evidence the bear had killed both cows. The grizzly, believed to be between 4 and 6 years old, was euthanized Wednesday. Most grizzly bears were wiped out early last century by hunting and trapping.

IDAHO HOUSE RECESS-PROBLEMS

Governor: House recess will cause Idaho government problems

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Idaho Gov. Brad Little says the state House’s decision to recess rather than officially adjourn like the Senate did will create major dysfunction in state government. Little said Thursday that implementation of administrative rules is going to be among the problems. The arcane but important rules involve everything from licensing critical care nurses to environmental protections to hunting and fishing tags. Alex Adams, Little’s budget chief, said all those rules expire June 30 because the Legislature hasn’t extended them. That means time-and resource-consuming public hearings will be needed to keep the rules in place. Little can only call the Legislature back in session if both chambers adjourned.

AP-US-WOLVES-PROTECTIONS

Scientists urge restoration of federal gray wolf protections

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. (AP) — A group of scientists is urging the Biden administration to return gray wolves to the federal endangered species list. In a letter Thursday, 115 wildlife conservation experts say state governments have allowed too many wolves to be killed since the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service lifted protections across most of the Lower 48 states in January. The move was among Trump administration actions on the environment that Biden has ordered reviewed. Livestock farmers and ranchers say wolf numbers are too high.

IDAHO LEGISLATURE

Differing views emerge on Idaho legislative session outcome

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Republican and Democratic lawmakers are offering starkly different views on the results of Idaho’s longest ever legislative session. Republican leaders in the House on Thursday morning touted legislation on transportation and infrastructure funding, income and property tax relief and education investments. Democratic leaders say the tax breaks mainly benefit the wealthy and that the education investments still left Idaho in last place in the U.S. for student spending. The session ended late Wednesday after 122 days, with the Senate adjourning but the House recessing so it can call the Legislature back to Boise. The full implications of technically remaining in session are not fully clear.

DEATH ROW-PIZZUTO-SCOTUS

Idaho death row inmate asks Supreme Court to stop execution

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — An Idaho man scheduled for execution in three weeks is asking the U.S. Supreme Court to stop the state from moving forward with his lethal injection while it reviews his case. Attorneys for Gerald Ross Pizzuto Jr. filed the request on Thursday, asking the nation’s highest court to review whether he would have been convicted if jurors had known about a secret meeting between court officials and attorneys for a co-defendant who later testified against Pizzuto. The request is likely a long shot — it’s exceedingly rare for the Supreme Court to agree to consider an “extraordinary writ of habeas corpus” like the one filed in Pizzuto’s case.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-WASHINGTON

Washington governor: State on track to fully reopen June 30

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — Washington Gov. Jay Inslee says that the state is on track to fully reopen its economy by June 30. And a full reopening could happen even sooner if 70% or more of residents age 16 and up have gotten at least one dose of vaccine by then. Next Tuesday, the four counties that are currently in the more restrictive second phase of the state’s current reopening plan will join the 35 other counties in Phase 3. In Phase 3, restaurants, bars and gyms can operate at 50% indoor capacity. Inslee also said Washington would immediately adopt new guidance from the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which eased most indoor mask-wearing for fully vaccinated people.