Latest Oregon news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. PDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

VIRUS OUTBREAK-OREGON

Gov.: Mask requirement lifted for fully vaccinated in Oregon

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Oregon Gov. Kate Brown has announced that the state will immediately follow guidance from the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention which ease indoor mask-wearing and social distancing for fully vaccinated people. Brown said in a video statement Thursday that the new CDC guidance makes clear that vaccines are the fastest way to get back to doing things we all love and returning to a sense of normalcy. The new federal guidance still calls for wearing masks in crowded indoor settings like buses, planes, hospitals, prisons and homeless shelters, but will help clear the way for reopening workplaces, schools, and other venues.

CAPITOL RIOTS-OREGON SUSPECTS

Judge: Pretrial release OK for man accused in Capitol riot

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A judge has ruled that one of two Oregon brothers accused in the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol will be released from custody Friday to a third-party guardian. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports U.S. District Judge Randolph D. Moss, of the District of Columbia, on Thursday granted Matthew Klein’s pretrial release to a Baker County couple after refusing to allow him to stay with his parents. Klein will remain on home detention and GPS monitoring with the couple pending his trial. He and Jonathanpeter Klein both have pleaded not guilty to conspiracy to defraud the United States, aiding and abetting in the obstruction of an official proceeding and other charges connected to the Jan. 6 attack.

AP-US-VIRUS-OUTBREAK-STREET-RACING

Street racing surges across US amid coronavirus pandemic

Illegal drag racing has exploded in popularity across the U.S. since the coronavirus pandemic began, with sometimes deadly consequences. Officials have reported a dangerous uptick from Oregon and New Mexico to Georgia and New York. Experts say TV shows and movies glorifying street racing had already fueled interest in recent years. Then shutdowns associated with the pandemic cleared normally clogged highways and gave those with a passion for fast cars more time to modify them and show them off. Police in many cities are now stepping up enforcement. And some states are fighting back with harsher punishments.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-WASHINGTON

Washington governor: State on track to fully reopen June 30

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — Washington Gov. Jay Inslee says that the state is on track to fully reopen its economy by June 30. And a full reopening could happen even sooner if 70% or more of residents age 16 and up have gotten at least one dose of vaccine by then. Next Tuesday, the four counties that are currently in the more restrictive second phase of the state’s current reopening plan will join the 35 other counties in Phase 3. In Phase 3, restaurants, bars and gyms can operate at 50% indoor capacity. Inslee also said Washington would immediately adopt new guidance from the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which eased most indoor mask-wearing for fully vaccinated people.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-WASHINGTON-SCHOOLS

Washington schools to open full time in fall, masks required

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — Washington authorities said Thursday all schools in the state must provide full-time, in-person education for students for the 2021-22 school year and that students and staff will still be required to wear masks. The Washington state Department of Health released guidelines that included mitigation efforts they said were designed to stop the spread of the coronavirus. The mask directive could prove controversial, as the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Thursday moved to ease indoor mask-wearing guidance for fully vaccinated people. About 1.1 million students attend public schools in Washington state.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-OREGON-VACCINES

Oregon approves COVID-19 vaccine for kids 12 and older

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Kids 12 and older are now eligible for the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine in Oregon and Washington state. The announcement by the Wester States Scientific Review occurred just hours after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention accepted U.S. health advisors’ endorsement of the Pfizer vaccine for kids 12 and older. Oregon residents who are 16 and older have been eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine since April 19. Officials say that beginning Wednesday, kids who are 12 to 15 are eligible for the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine as well. Kids 12 to 14 years old must be accompanied by either a parent, a guardian or someone designated by the parent. Anyone 15 or older does not need to be accompanied or require parental consent in the state of Oregon.

WESTERN WILDFIRES

Fire officials aim to douse blazes fast, avoid megafires

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — U.S. officials say they’ll try to stamp out wildfires as quickly as possible this year as severe drought tightens its grip across the West and sets the stage for another destructive summer of blazes. By aggressively responding to smaller fires, officials said Thursday, they hope to minimize the number of larger fires that have become more common as climate change makes the landscape warmer and dryer. A similar approach was taken last year, driven in part by the pandemic and a desire to avoid the large congregations of personnel needed to fight major fires. Nevertheless, 2020 became one of worst fire years on record.

FERRY DELAYS-PUGET SOUND

Ferry fire will cause Puget Sound summer travel delays

SEATTLE (AP) — Puget Sound ferry travelers can expect summer delays because last month’s fire aboard the ferry Wenatchee has forced the state to use smaller vessels than normal on several routes. The Seattle Times reports the Washington State Ferries is operating 18 vessels instead of the usual summer fleet of 19 boats. Besides a reduced number of ferries, state officials say crew shortages and quarantines related to COVID-19 further limit capacity, just as peak travel season begins. Lower-capacity schedules take effect Thursday night. The jumbo ferry Wenatchee remains docked at Eagle Harbor on Bainbridge Island following the April 22 fire.