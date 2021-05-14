Latest Washington news, sports, business and entertainment at 6:20 a.m. PDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

FIREFIGHTER DEATH-SENTENCING

Man sentenced to 10 years in prison for death of firefighter

EVERETT, Wash. (AP) — A Snohomish County judge sentenced a man to 10 years in prison and parole for the rest of his life for the killing of an Everett firefighter 34 years ago. Everett firefighter Gary Parks died in 1987 when Elmer Nash Jr. set fire to the Everett Community College library to cover up a burglary. Nash was 12-years-old at the time and went on to become a career criminal racking up 11 felony convictions. In exchange for a guilty plea prosecutors and defense attorneys agreed to a sentence of just under three and a half years. But Judge David Kurtz decided that was not adequate, given Nash’s life of crime.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-WASHINGTON

Washington governor: State on track to fully reopen June 30

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — Washington Gov. Jay Inslee says that the state is on track to fully reopen its economy by June 30. And a full reopening could happen even sooner if 70% or more of residents age 16 and up have gotten at least one dose of vaccine by then. Next Tuesday, the four counties that are currently in the more restrictive second phase of the state’s current reopening plan will join the 35 other counties in Phase 3. In Phase 3, restaurants, bars and gyms can operate at 50% indoor capacity. Inslee also said Washington would immediately adopt new guidance from the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which eased most indoor mask-wearing for fully vaccinated people.

AP-US-WASHINGTON-LEGISLATURE-DRUG-POSSESSION

New Washington state law makes drug possession a misdemeanor

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — Washington Gov. Jay Inslee signed a measure overhauling the state’s approach to drug possession, after the Washington Supreme Court struck down its previous law as unconstitutional. The new law makes simple drug possession a misdemeanor for now, but that provision expires in two years. It also aims to greatly expand access to treatment and outreach services. The court’s decision came in the case of Shannon Blake, who had received a pair of jeans from a friend that had a small bag of methamphetamine in a pocket. A 5-4 majority said the state’s drug possession law was unconstitutional because it did not require prosecutors to prove a defendant knowingly possessed drugs.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-WASHINGTON-SCHOOLS

Washington schools to open full time in fall, masks required

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — Washington authorities said Thursday all schools in the state must provide full-time, in-person education for students for the 2021-22 school year and that students and staff will still be required to wear masks. The Washington state Department of Health released guidelines that included mitigation efforts they said were designed to stop the spread of the coronavirus. The mask directive could prove controversial, as the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Thursday moved to ease indoor mask-wearing guidance for fully vaccinated people. About 1.1 million students attend public schools in Washington state.

CAPITOL RIOTS-OREGON SUSPECTS

Judge: Pretrial release OK for man accused in Capitol riot

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A judge has ruled that one of two Oregon brothers accused in the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol will be released from custody Friday to a third-party guardian. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports U.S. District Judge Randolph D. Moss, of the District of Columbia, on Thursday granted Matthew Klein’s pretrial release to a Baker County couple after refusing to allow him to stay with his parents. Klein will remain on home detention and GPS monitoring with the couple pending his trial. He and Jonathanpeter Klein both have pleaded not guilty to conspiracy to defraud the United States, aiding and abetting in the obstruction of an official proceeding and other charges connected to the Jan. 6 attack.

NUCLEAR PLANT-WASTE REMOVAL DELAY

Washington state nuclear site to delay moving waste off-site

RICHLAND, Wash. (AP) — The U.S. Department of Energy and its regulators have proposed extending the deadline to ship waste contaminated with plutonium off the decommissioned Hanford nuclear reservation in Washington state. The Tri-City Herald reported that the proposal moves the deadline back from 2030 to 2050 to ship the waste to a national repository in New Mexico for permanent disposal. The Energy Department, Washington state’s Department of Ecology and the federal Environmental Protection Agency set waste cleanup plans and deadlines for the nuclear site. Department of Ecology manager John Price said the previous milestones were unattainable. The Hanford reservation produced plutonium for Cold War and World War II nuclear weapons.

AP-WA-JUNETEENTH HOLIDAY-WASHINGTON

Juneteenth to be a state holiday in Washington state in 2022

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — Juneteenth will be a legal state paid holiday in Washington state starting in 2022. Juneteenth — also known as Emancipation Day and Freedom Day — commemorates when the last enslaved African Americans learned they were free on June 19, 1865 in Galveston, Texas, where Union soldiers brought them the news two years after the Emancipation Proclamation. In 2007, the Legislature designated Juneteenth as a day of remembrance. South Dakota and Hawaii are the only other states that don’t have some sort of official observance of Juneteenth.

WESTERN WILDFIRES

Fire officials aim to douse blazes fast, avoid megafires

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — U.S. officials say they’ll try to stamp out wildfires as quickly as possible this year as severe drought tightens its grip across the West and sets the stage for another destructive summer of blazes. By aggressively responding to smaller fires, officials said Thursday, they hope to minimize the number of larger fires that have become more common as climate change makes the landscape warmer and dryer. A similar approach was taken last year, driven in part by the pandemic and a desire to avoid the large congregations of personnel needed to fight major fires. Nevertheless, 2020 became one of worst fire years on record.

FERRY DELAYS-PUGET SOUND

Ferry fire will cause Puget Sound summer travel delays

SEATTLE (AP) — Puget Sound ferry travelers can expect summer delays because last month’s fire aboard the ferry Wenatchee has forced the state to use smaller vessels than normal on several routes. The Seattle Times reports the Washington State Ferries is operating 18 vessels instead of the usual summer fleet of 19 boats. Besides a reduced number of ferries, state officials say crew shortages and quarantines related to COVID-19 further limit capacity, just as peak travel season begins. Lower-capacity schedules take effect Thursday night. The jumbo ferry Wenatchee remains docked at Eagle Harbor on Bainbridge Island following the April 22 fire.

SUPERINTENDENT INVESTIGATION LEAVE

Superintendent placed on paid leave amid investigation

YAKIMA, Wash. (AP) — West Valley School District Superintendent Michael Brophy has been placed on paid administrative leave pending “an investigation into allegations of policy violations.” The Yakima Herald-Republic reports the decision was effective as of Friday and was announced Wednesday in an email from school board President Mark Strong. Strong said the ongoing investigation into “a confidential personnel matter” prevented the district from providing additional comment, and directed questions to the district’s lawyer. Brophy’s lawyer, William D. Pickett told the newspaper he was getting up to speed on the case and that Brophy was waiting for the district to respond to a request for a medical leave of absence, in a “somewhat separate but related issue.”