Oregon Digest Advisory

WESTERN DROUGHT KLAMATH BASIN

PORTLAND, Ore. — The water crisis along the California-Oregon border went from dire to catastrophic this week as federal regulators shut off irrigation water to farmers from a critical reservoir and said they would not send extra water to dying salmon downstream or to the half-dozen wildlife refuges relied upon each year by millions of migrating birds in the U.S. West. By Gillian Flaccus. SENT: 1120 words. With AP photos.

VIRUS OUTBREAK OREGON MASKS

PORTLAND, Ore. — Oregon’s state health officer said Friday businesses will be asked to either enforce mask policies or check whether customers have been vaccinated against COVID-19. SENT: 240 words.

SNAKE RIVER DAMS

SPOKANE, Wash. — Washington state’s top Democrats have come out against a proposal from U.S. Rep. Mike Simpson, R-Idaho, to remove four hydroelectric dams on the Snake River and replace their benefits as part of a huge infrastructure bill being crafted by the Biden administration. SENT: 250 words.

