WA Lottery

AP - Oregon-Northwest

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) _ These Washington lotteries were drawn Friday:

Daily Game

8-7-9

(eight, seven, nine)

Hit 5

11-12-13-23-37

(eleven, twelve, thirteen, twenty-three, thirty-seven)

Estimated jackpot: $105,000

Keno

02-04-09-11-13-15-16-20-25-27-29-33-34-37-40-47-53-69-73-80

(two, four, nine, eleven, thirteen, fifteen, sixteen, twenty, twenty-five, twenty-seven, twenty-nine, thirty-three, thirty-four, thirty-seven, forty, forty-seven, fifty-three, sixty-nine, seventy-three, eighty)

Match 4

11-14-17-20

(eleven, fourteen, seventeen, twenty)

Mega Millions

03-18-41-44-68, Mega Ball: 3, Megaplier: 2

(three, eighteen, forty-one, forty-four, sixty-eight; Mega Ball: three; Megaplier: two)

Estimated jackpot: $430 million

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: $183 million