WA Lottery

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) _ These Washington lotteries were drawn Friday:Daily Game
8-7-9
(eight, seven, nine)Hit 5
11-12-13-23-37
(eleven, twelve, thirteen, twenty-three, thirty-seven)
Estimated jackpot: $105,000Keno
02-04-09-11-13-15-16-20-25-27-29-33-34-37-40-47-53-69-73-80
(two, four, nine, eleven, thirteen, fifteen, sixteen, twenty, twenty-five, twenty-seven, twenty-nine, thirty-three, thirty-four, thirty-seven, forty, forty-seven, fifty-three, sixty-nine, seventy-three, eighty)Match 4
11-14-17-20
(eleven, fourteen, seventeen, twenty)Mega Millions
03-18-41-44-68, Mega Ball: 3, Megaplier: 2
(three, eighteen, forty-one, forty-four, sixty-eight; Mega Ball: three; Megaplier: two)
Estimated jackpot: $430 millionPowerball
Estimated jackpot: $183 million
