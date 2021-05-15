Here is the latest Washington news from The Associated Press at 7:40 a.m. PDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho (AP) — Sentencing for the man charged in the Fourth of July shootings in Coeur d’Alene has been moved to July 1. Tyler Rambo had been scheduled to appear May 28 before Judge Cynthia Meyer. On Friday, the judge granted a motion to move the sentencing. A jury handed down a split verdict in March in Rambo’s case for two shootings that occurred in City Park on July 4, 2019. Rambo faces up to 25 years in prison. Rambo’s attorney said in court Friday that Rambo has medical concerns that have not been adequately addressed by the jail.

ENUMCLAW, Wash. (AP) — King County Sheriff Department deputies and members of the Marine Rescue Dive Unit recovered the body of a man who was presumed drowned at the Green River Gorge Bridge near Enumclaw. The sheriff’s office says they received reports that a man had fallen into the river around 3:30 p.m. Friday. The 21-year-old died while trying to help another person to shore. While the air temperature is warming up, lakes and rivers are still very cold. Officials advise to always use caution when swimming.

SEATTLE (AP) — A suburban Seattle man has been arrested and charged with entering the U.S. Capitol with a pro-Trump mob during the Jan. 6 deadly insurrection. The Seattle Times reports an FBI spokesman said Friday that Joseph Zlab of Lake Forest Park was arrested Thursday in Everett. Court documents show Zlab was charged with one count of unauthorized entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds and one count of violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds. Zlab made an initial appearance in federal court in Seattle on Thursday. Neither Zlab nor his federal public defender responded to messages left Friday.

VANCOUVER, Wash. (AP) — A high school principal in Vancouver accused of favoritism and allowing racist language has resigned but will become a principal on special assignment within the same district. Oregon Public Broadcasting reports Matt Johnson said this week in a statement that his resignation comes after “collaborative conversations with the district.” Johnson had led Mountain View High School since 2014 but had been on paid administrative leave for weeks. Evergreen Public Schools District spokeswoman Gail Spolar says starting in July Johnson will be principal on special assignment during the next school year. Documents presented to the district’s school board show Johnson will resign from that position next summer.