Here is the latest Washington, Oregon and Alaska sports news from The Associated Press

AP - Oregon-Northwest

SEATTLE (AP) — Prized prospect Jarred Kelenic made his first major league hit memorable with a two-run homer and later added a pair of doubles, leading the Seattle Mariners to a 7-3 win over the Cleveland Indians. After going hitless in his big league debut, Kelenic brought the Seattle crowd to its feet with his first career long ball in the third inning. Kelenic added a pair of hustling doubles in the fifth and seventh, the second scoring Sam Haggerty to give Seattle a 5-1 lead. Mitch Haniger followed with a two-run homer off reliever Phil Maton. Chris Flexen pitched 5 2/3 innings to earn the win.

RENTON, Wash. (AP) — The Seattle Seahawks are trying a different approach with Darrell Taylor heading into his second year. Taylor was drafted to be a pass rushing option off the edge but now Seattle is taking time to see how he may fit in as a strongside linebacker. It’s a position of need for Seattle with veteran K.J. Wright currently unsigned as a free agent, and it appears the Seahawks are going to give Taylor a chance to earn the job. Taylor was a spectator his entire rookie season as he recovered from leg surgery.

SEATTLE (AP) — The Seattle Sounders will be without starting goalkeeper Stefan Frei for at least a month due to a knee injury suffered in a victory over San Jose. Seattle coach Brian Schmetzer says Frei did not suffer damage to the ACL in his left knee and will not require surgery. Schmetzer called it a sprained knee and was hopeful Frei would miss only four to six weeks. Frei was injured late in Seattle’s 1-0 win over San Jose. Seattle midfielder Jordy Delem did suffer a torn ACL early in the match and will be out for the season.

NEW YORK (AP) — Sabrina Ionescu made a 3-pointer from the wing with 0.4 seconds left to give the New York Liberty a 90-87 victory over the Indiana Fever on Friday night in the WNBA’s season opener. Ionescu got the ball near the wing and hit the deep shot to give the Liberty the lead with 0.4 seconds left. She finished with 25 points, 11 assists and six rebounds in her Barclays Center debut. The former Oregon star, the No. 1 draft pick in 2020, only played three games last year as a rookie before spraining her ankle. Betnijah Laney scored 30 points to lead New York and rookie Michaela Onyenwere added 18. Kelsey Mitchell had 23 points for Indiana and Teaira McCowan added 22 points and 16 rebounds.