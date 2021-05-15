ID Lottery

AP - Oregon-Northwest

BOISE, Idaho (AP) _ These Idaho lotteries were drawn Saturday:

Idaho Cash

17-26-27-34-42

(seventeen, twenty-six, twenty-seven, thirty-four, forty-two)

Estimated jackpot: $66,000

Lotto America

09-14-19-30-46, Star Ball: 3, ASB: 3

(nine, fourteen, nineteen, thirty, forty-six; Star Ball: three; ASB: three)

Estimated jackpot: $5.98 million

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: $468 million

Pick 3 Day

5-5-0

(five, five, zero)

Pick 3 Night

1-1-3

(one, one, three)

Pick 4 Day

6-7-9-8

(six, seven, nine, eight)

Pick 4 Night

5-6-6-2

(five, six, six, two)

Powerball

04-10-37-39-69, Powerball: 24, Power Play: 3

(four, ten, thirty-seven, thirty-nine, sixty-nine; Powerball: twenty-four; Power Play: three)

Estimated jackpot: $183 million

Weekly Grand

06-07-12-19-32

(six, seven, twelve, nineteen, thirty-two)