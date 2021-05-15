Latest Oregon news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. PDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

WESTERN DROUGHT-KLAMATH BASIN

Water crisis ‘couldn’t be worse’ on Oregon-California border

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A severe drought is creating a water crisis not seen in more than a century for farmers and federally protected fish along the Oregon-California border. The U.S. Bureau of Reclamation says it won’t release water into the main canal that feeds the massive Klamath Reclamation Project this summer, marking a first for the 114-year-old irrigation system. The agency previously said irrigators would get dramatically less water than usual, but a worsening drought picture means water will be shut off instead. It also says it won’t release extra water to boost levels in the lower Klamath River. Tribes say the water is needed to save juvenile salmon dying from a bacterial disease.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-OREGON-MASKS

Oregon asks businesses to check COVID-19 vaccine status

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Oregon’s state health officer says businesses will be asked to either enforce mask policies or check whether customers have been vaccinated against COVID-19. The comments Friday by Dr. Dean Sidelinger came as he said the state was still working on releasing more detailed guidance for businesses. Late Thursday Gov. Kate Brown said Oregon would immediately follow direction from the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention earlier in the day which eased indoor mask-wearing and social distancing for fully vaccinated people. Brown said Oregonians who are fully-vaccinated no longer need to wear masks or social distance in most public spaces. Sidelinger said for now it’s up to businesses to determine a person’s vaccine status.

WILDFIRE UTILITIES SUED

Lawsuit seeks $103M from public utilities over wildfire

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A lawsuit filed on behalf of 70 landowners in Oregon’s McKenzie River Valley seeks $103 million from Lane Electric Cooperative and Eugene Water and Electric Board for damages linked to one of the Labor Day fires that ravaged communities around the state. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports the Holiday Farm Fire killed one person and destroyed 430 homes. The plaintiffs say the two utilities failed to de-energize their power lines despite forecasts for extreme fire weather. Eugene Water & Electric Board spokesman Joe Harwood said the lawsuit “contains claims that are based upon a significant factual error.” Lane Electric Cooperative didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-TRIBES

Confederated Tribes report school age COVID-19 outbreak

MISSION, Ore. (AP) — The Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation has seen a rise in COVID-19 cases among school children, prompting officials to schedule more vaccination clinics and cancel events. The East Oregonian reports the Tribes reported on Wednesday that 14 people had tested positive for COVID-19 on the reservation over the past two weeks. Officials say the outbreak came after six weeks without one case reported among tribal members and patients eligible for care at Yellowhawk Tribal Health Center. Officials say the 12 children who have the illness reportedly experienced symptoms and one adult was hospitalized in the outbreak.

PRINCIPAL RESIGNS-ALLEGATIONS

Vancouver principal resigns amid racist language accusations

VANCOUVER, Wash. (AP) — A high school principal in Vancouver accused of favoritism and allowing racist language has resigned but will become a principal on special assignment within the same district. Oregon Public Broadcasting reports Matt Johnson said this week in a statement that his resignation comes after “collaborative conversations with the district.” Johnson had led Mountain View High School since 2014 but had been on paid administrative leave for weeks. Evergreen Public Schools District spokeswoman Gail Spolar says starting in July Johnson will be principal on special assignment during the next school year. Documents presented to the district’s school board show Johnson will resign from that position next summer.

KIDNAPPING-POLICE GUNFIRE

2 hurt after kidnapping, chase, gunfire exchange with police

SILVERTON, Ore. (AP) — A Woodburn man is facing multiple charges after police say he kidnapped a teenager and hurt a second person in an incident that included a vehicle chase and exchange of gunfire with officers in Silverton. The Statesman Journal reports Oregon State Police said officers responded Wednesday to a disturbance in Gervais, where they found a man with a gunshot wound. Authorities then began following the suspect who allegedly kidnapped a 17-year-old and fled in a truck. Police say he stopped on Highway 214 and gunshots were exchanged with officers. Kenneth Peden III was arrested and taken to the Marion County Jail where he is being held without bail. Police say the teen has life-threatening injuries.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-OREGON

Gov.: Mask requirement lifted for fully vaccinated in Oregon

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Oregon Gov. Kate Brown has announced that the state will immediately follow guidance from the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention which ease indoor mask-wearing and social distancing for fully vaccinated people. Brown said in a video statement Thursday that the new CDC guidance makes clear that vaccines are the fastest way to get back to doing things we all love and returning to a sense of normalcy. The new federal guidance still calls for wearing masks in crowded indoor settings like buses, planes, hospitals, prisons and homeless shelters, but will help clear the way for reopening workplaces, schools, and other venues.

CAPITOL RIOTS-OREGON SUSPECTS

Judge: Pretrial release OK for man accused in Capitol riot

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A judge has ruled that one of two Oregon brothers accused in the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol will be released from custody Friday to a third-party guardian. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports U.S. District Judge Randolph D. Moss, of the District of Columbia, on Thursday granted Matthew Klein’s pretrial release to a Baker County couple after refusing to allow him to stay with his parents. Klein will remain on home detention and GPS monitoring with the couple pending his trial. He and Jonathanpeter Klein both have pleaded not guilty to conspiracy to defraud the United States, aiding and abetting in the obstruction of an official proceeding and other charges connected to the Jan. 6 attack.