Latest Washington news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. PDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

CAPITOL RIOT-WASHINGTON ARREST

6th Washington state man charged in U.S. Capitol breach case

SEATTLE (AP) — A suburban Seattle man has been arrested and charged with entering the U.S. Capitol with a pro-Trump mob during the Jan. 6 deadly insurrection. The Seattle Times reports an FBI spokesman said Friday that Joseph Zlab of Lake Forest Park was arrested Thursday in Everett. Court documents show Zlab was charged with one count of unauthorized entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds and one count of violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds. Zlab made an initial appearance in federal court in Seattle on Thursday. Neither Zlab nor his federal public defender responded to messages left Friday.

PRINCIPAL RESIGNS-ALLEGATIONS

Vancouver principal resigns amid racist language accusations

VANCOUVER, Wash. (AP) — A high school principal in Vancouver accused of favoritism and allowing racist language has resigned but will become a principal on special assignment within the same district. Oregon Public Broadcasting reports Matt Johnson said this week in a statement that his resignation comes after “collaborative conversations with the district.” Johnson had led Mountain View High School since 2014 but had been on paid administrative leave for weeks. Evergreen Public Schools District spokeswoman Gail Spolar says starting in July Johnson will be principal on special assignment during the next school year. Documents presented to the district’s school board show Johnson will resign from that position next summer.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-OREGON-MASKS

Oregon asks businesses to check COVID-19 vaccine status

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Oregon’s state health officer says businesses will be asked to either enforce mask policies or check whether customers have been vaccinated against COVID-19. The comments Friday by Dr. Dean Sidelinger came as he said the state was still working on releasing more detailed guidance for businesses. Late Thursday Gov. Kate Brown said Oregon would immediately follow direction from the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention earlier in the day which eased indoor mask-wearing and social distancing for fully vaccinated people. Brown said Oregonians who are fully-vaccinated no longer need to wear masks or social distance in most public spaces. Sidelinger said for now it’s up to businesses to determine a person’s vaccine status.

FIREFIGHTER DEATH-SENTENCING

Man sentenced to 10 years in prison for death of firefighter

EVERETT, Wash. (AP) — A Snohomish County judge sentenced a man to 10 years in prison and parole for the rest of his life for the killing of an Everett firefighter 34 years ago. Everett firefighter Gary Parks died in 1987 when Elmer Nash Jr. set fire to the Everett Community College library to cover up a burglary. Nash was 12-years-old at the time and went on to become a career criminal racking up 11 felony convictions. In exchange for a guilty plea prosecutors and defense attorneys agreed to a sentence of just under three and a half years. But Judge David Kurtz decided that was not adequate, given Nash’s life of crime.

TOURIST DEATH

Hawaii police: Washington state tourist’s death was homicide

KAILUA-KONA, Hawaii (AP) — Hawaii police say the death of a Washington state tourist was a homicide. Smriti Saxena and her husband Sonam Saxena were vacationing last year to celebrate their daughter’s birthday. Sonam Saxena told West Hawaii Today at the time that his wife had an asthma attack while they were taking an evening beach walk and that when he returned with her inhaler, she was missing. Police arrested him on suspicion of murder but later released him. The newspaper wasn’t able to reach him for comment Thursday. Police are seeking information from anyone who saw the couple during that time or spoke to them.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-WASHINGTON

Washington governor: State on track to fully reopen June 30

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — Washington Gov. Jay Inslee says that the state is on track to fully reopen its economy by June 30. And a full reopening could happen even sooner if 70% or more of residents age 16 and up have gotten at least one dose of vaccine by then. Next Tuesday, the four counties that are currently in the more restrictive second phase of the state’s current reopening plan will join the 35 other counties in Phase 3. In Phase 3, restaurants, bars and gyms can operate at 50% indoor capacity. Inslee also said Washington would immediately adopt new guidance from the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which eased most indoor mask-wearing for fully vaccinated people.

YALE STUDENT KILLED

Suspect in killing of Yale grad student arrested in Alabama

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — U.S. marshals say a fugitive wanted in the killing of a Yale graduate student in Connecticut in February has been arrested Friday in Alabama. An international arrest warrant had been issued for Qinxuan Pan on murder and larceny charges in connection with the killing of Kevin Jiang in New Haven on Feb. 6. It wasn’t immediately clear if Pan has a lawyer who could respond to the allegations. Pan is accused of shooting the 26-year-old Jiang multiple times. Jiang was a graduate student at Yale’s School of the Environment. He was an Army veteran who grew up in Chicago and had recently become engaged.

AP-US-WASHINGTON-LEGISLATURE-DRUG-POSSESSION

New Washington state law makes drug possession a misdemeanor

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — Washington Gov. Jay Inslee signed a measure overhauling the state’s approach to drug possession, after the Washington Supreme Court struck down its previous law as unconstitutional. The new law makes simple drug possession a misdemeanor for now, but that provision expires in two years. It also aims to greatly expand access to treatment and outreach services. The court’s decision came in the case of Shannon Blake, who had received a pair of jeans from a friend that had a small bag of methamphetamine in a pocket. A 5-4 majority said the state’s drug possession law was unconstitutional because it did not require prosecutors to prove a defendant knowingly possessed drugs.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-WASHINGTON-SCHOOLS

Washington schools to open full time in fall, masks required

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — Washington authorities said Thursday all schools in the state must provide full-time, in-person education for students for the 2021-22 school year and that students and staff will still be required to wear masks. The Washington state Department of Health released guidelines that included mitigation efforts they said were designed to stop the spread of the coronavirus. The mask directive could prove controversial, as the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Thursday moved to ease indoor mask-wearing guidance for fully vaccinated people. About 1.1 million students attend public schools in Washington state.

CAPITOL RIOTS-OREGON SUSPECTS

Judge: Pretrial release OK for man accused in Capitol riot

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A judge has ruled that one of two Oregon brothers accused in the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol will be released from custody Friday to a third-party guardian. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports U.S. District Judge Randolph D. Moss, of the District of Columbia, on Thursday granted Matthew Klein’s pretrial release to a Baker County couple after refusing to allow him to stay with his parents. Klein will remain on home detention and GPS monitoring with the couple pending his trial. He and Jonathanpeter Klein both have pleaded not guilty to conspiracy to defraud the United States, aiding and abetting in the obstruction of an official proceeding and other charges connected to the Jan. 6 attack.