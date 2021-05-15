Saturday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Adna 62, Willapa Valley 54
Chiawana 75, Kennewick 67, OT
Colfax 67, Reardan 34
Crescent 50, Shoreline Christian 37
Crosspoint Academy 50, Klahowya 45
DeSales 69, Touchet 29
Gonzaga Prep 72, Lewis and Clark 59
Kalama 52, Rainier 45
Kamiakin 89, Pasco 31
Montesano 72, North Beach 48
Muckleshoot Tribal School 42, Evergreen Lutheran 40
Naselle 64, Pe Ell 41
Neah Bay 58, Concordia Christian 29
North Kitsap 68, South Kitsap 47
Oakville 41, North River 28
Orcas Island 63, Concrete 19
Prosser 82, Ellensburg 73
R.A. Long 50, Washougal 43
Richland 93, Hermiston, Ore. 38
Rogers (Puyallup) 72, Bethel 44
Seattle Lutheran 56, Tacoma Baptist 43
Spanaway Lake 72, Lakes 54
St. George’s 53, Kettle Falls 49
Toledo 52, Stevenson 35
Toppenish 75, La Salle 44
Toutle Lake 71, Onalaska 56
W. F. West 60, Aberdeen 45
Walla Walla 83, Southridge 50
Wilson 97, Bonney Lake 65
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Goldendale 60, Kittitas 23
Kamiakin 42, Pasco 40
Kennewick 65, Chiawana 61
La Salle 63, Toppenish 44
Meridian 54, Mount Vernon 30
Onalaska 53, Morton/White Pass 6
Prosser 51, Ellensburg 40
Raymond 52, Northwest Christian (Lacey) 40
Reardan 41, Colfax 24
Richland 66, Hermiston, Ore. 18
Skyview 52, Columbia River 30
Southridge 49, Walla Walla 22
Toledo 42, Mossyrock 28
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
