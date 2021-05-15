Skip to Content
AP - Oregon-Northwest
By
Published 9:58 PM

Saturday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Adna 62, Willapa Valley 54

Chiawana 75, Kennewick 67, OT

Colfax 67, Reardan 34

Crescent 50, Shoreline Christian 37

Crosspoint Academy 50, Klahowya 45

DeSales 69, Touchet 29

Gonzaga Prep 72, Lewis and Clark 59

Kalama 52, Rainier 45

Kamiakin 89, Pasco 31

Montesano 72, North Beach 48

Muckleshoot Tribal School 42, Evergreen Lutheran 40

Naselle 64, Pe Ell 41

Neah Bay 58, Concordia Christian 29

North Kitsap 68, South Kitsap 47

Oakville 41, North River 28

Orcas Island 63, Concrete 19

Prosser 82, Ellensburg 73

R.A. Long 50, Washougal 43

Richland 93, Hermiston, Ore. 38

Rogers (Puyallup) 72, Bethel 44

Seattle Lutheran 56, Tacoma Baptist 43

Spanaway Lake 72, Lakes 54

St. George’s 53, Kettle Falls 49

Toledo 52, Stevenson 35

Toppenish 75, La Salle 44

Toutle Lake 71, Onalaska 56

W. F. West 60, Aberdeen 45

Walla Walla 83, Southridge 50

Wilson 97, Bonney Lake 65

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Goldendale 60, Kittitas 23

Kamiakin 42, Pasco 40

Kennewick 65, Chiawana 61

La Salle 63, Toppenish 44

Meridian 54, Mount Vernon 30

Onalaska 53, Morton/White Pass 6

Prosser 51, Ellensburg 40

Raymond 52, Northwest Christian (Lacey) 40

Reardan 41, Colfax 24

Richland 66, Hermiston, Ore. 18

Skyview 52, Columbia River 30

Southridge 49, Walla Walla 22

Toledo 42, Mossyrock 28

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

The Associated Press

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content