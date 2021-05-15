WA Lottery
OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) _ These Washington lotteries were drawn Saturday:Daily Game
2-2-9
(two, two, nine)Hit 5
06-12-29-38-42
(six, twelve, twenty-nine, thirty-eight, forty-two)
Estimated jackpot: $110,000Keno
01-04-07-08-10-11-16-19-27-30-31-34-38-53-57-58-65-74-77-79
(one, four, seven, eight, ten, eleven, sixteen, nineteen, twenty-seven, thirty, thirty-one, thirty-four, thirty-eight, fifty-three, fifty-seven, fifty-eight, sixty-five, seventy-four, seventy-seven, seventy-nine)Lotto
02-13-15-29-42-48
(two, thirteen, fifteen, twenty-nine, forty-two, forty-eight)
Estimated jackpot: $1.5 millionMatch 4
02-03-08-19
(two, three, eight, nineteen)Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: $468 millionPowerball
04-10-37-39-69, Powerball: 24, Power Play: 3
(four, ten, thirty-seven, thirty-nine, sixty-nine; Powerball: twenty-four; Power Play: three)
Estimated jackpot: $183 million
