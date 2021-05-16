Here is the latest Idaho news from The Associated Press at 11:40 a.m. MDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

POCATELLO, Idaho (AP) — A man accused of fatally striking a Pocatello cyclist in 2020 and leaving the scene has agreed to plead guilty to the two felony charges. Tyler Carter of Pocatello has signed a plea agreement with Bannock County prosecutors that involves pleading guilty to felony involuntary manslaughter and felony leaving the scene of an accident charges. Prosecutors say Carter struck 40-year-old cyclist Bobette “Bobbi” Wilhelm with his truck on Buckskin Road on March 13, 2020. According to the plea agreement, the prosecution will recommend a nine-year prison sentence.

COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho (AP) — Sentencing for the man charged in the Fourth of July shootings in Coeur d’Alene has been moved to July 1. Tyler Rambo had been scheduled to appear May 28 before Judge Cynthia Meyer. On Friday, the judge granted a motion to move the sentencing. A jury handed down a split verdict in March in Rambo’s case for two shootings that occurred in City Park on July 4, 2019. Rambo faces up to 25 years in prison. Rambo’s attorney said in court Friday that Rambo has medical concerns that have not been adequately addressed by the jail.

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — The city of Boise has lifted its mask requirement and will no longer restrict crowd sizes. But city officials say they will still work with businesses that choose to require masks on private property during the coronavirus pandemic. Boise Mayor Lauren McLean made the announcement Friday, one day after the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended that people who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 can safely go without masks in many situations. McLean says she can’t wait to see smiling faces again. Not all city facilities will make the change right away. First, officials will evaluate the safety protocols for each location.

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Oregon’s state health officer says businesses will be asked to either enforce mask policies or check whether customers have been vaccinated against COVID-19. The comments Friday by Dr. Dean Sidelinger came as he said the state was still working on releasing more detailed guidance for businesses. Late Thursday Gov. Kate Brown said Oregon would immediately follow direction from the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention earlier in the day which eased indoor mask-wearing and social distancing for fully vaccinated people. Brown said Oregonians who are fully-vaccinated no longer need to wear masks or social distance in most public spaces. Sidelinger said for now it’s up to businesses to determine a person’s vaccine status.