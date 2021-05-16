Here is the latest Washington news from The Associated Press at 7:40 a.m. PDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — A man who pleaded guilty to killing his neighbor with a frying pan was sentenced to 22 years in prison as part of a plea deal. The Spokesman-Review reports 36-year-old Wilbur Tankersley was murdered in May 2020 in an apartment building for low-income people in Spokane. Cameron Walker was sentenced Friday after pleading guilty to first-degree murder. Prosecutors say Tankersley and Walker were involved in physical fight before the killing. Walker’s lawyer said a psychologist had determined it highly likely that Walker has schizophrenia. Walker’s adopted mother, Angela Walker, told the judge their family had tried to get Walker help many times.

VANCOUVER, Wash. (AP) — Public health authorities say a broadband call center in Vancouver, Washington has been temporarily closed because of a COVID-19 outbreak that has resulted in 29 confirmed and two possible cases. The Columbian reports Public Health spokeswoman Marissa Armstrong said in an email late Friday that the first case at the Spectrum Communications office was reported in mid-April, with the most recent case reported Friday. Armstrong says the business closed Wednesday, will undergo a deep cleaning, and will also consult with Labor & Industries before reopening. The business had not issued a public statement in connection with the outbreak by late Friday.

TACOMA, Wash. (AP) — The Washington Liquor and Cannabis Board has suspended the license of a bar in Tacoma for 180 days, after months of complaints and citations. The News Tribune reports the board said this week that it issued an immediate, emergency suspension of An American Tavern’s license because of repeated, willful non-compliance and disregard for public health and safety. The board also said during that time it will seek to revoke the license permanently. The board has received 60 complaints about the bar, has issued verbal and written warnings, four administrative violations and $800 in fines. Efforts by the newspaper to reach owner Kyle Bidwell for comment were not immediately successful.

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — Washington state health officials said Saturday that they’ve identified an E. coli outbreak to PCC Community Market brand yogurt produced by Pure Eire Dairy. The dairy is working with the Department of Agriculture to identify and recall all affected products. Health officials say anyone with this brand of yogurt should throw it away. The outbreak includes 11 confirmed cases, including six children under the age of 10. There were eight cases in King County and one each in Benton, Snohomish and Walla Walla counties. Seven people have been hospitalized. Three people have developed a serious complication of E. coli infection.