Here is the latest Washington, Oregon and Alaska sports news from The Associated Press

AP - Oregon-Northwest

SEATTLE (AP) — Mitch Haniger hit his 12th home run, Justus Sheffield picked up a win against the team that drafted him and the Seattle Mariners beat the Cleveland Indians 7-3. Dylan Moore added a three-run homer off Triston McKenzie to break open a close game and give Sheffield the win in a showdown of former Cleveland first-round draft picks. Sheffield worked out of jams in the second, fourth and sixth innings and overcame three doubles by José Ramírez for the win. The Mariners have won two straight after a string of five losses.

EVERETT, Wash. (AP) — Breanna Stewart had 28 points and 13 rebounds, Jewell Loyd added 22 points and the Seattle Storm opened defense of their WNBA title with a 97-83 victory over the Las Vegas Aces. The rematch of last year’s WNBA Finals in the Florida bubble was a celebration for the Storm complete with a ring ceremony and championship banner unveiling as Seattle tries to become the first team to repeat as WNBA champs since Los Angeles in 2001 and 2002. A’ja Wilson, last year’s league MVP, led Las Vegas with 24 points and Liz Cambage added 16 in her return to the WNBA after sitting out last season.

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Yimmi Chará and Marvin Loría’ each scored their first goal of the season to help the Portland Timbers beat the San Jose Earthquakes 2-0 on Saturday night. Chará opened the scoring in the fifth minute, taking Eryk Williamson’s pass and finishing with a left-footed chip shot from 8 yards. The Timbers (2-3-0) made it 2-0 in the 74th minute on Loría’s header, assisted by Williamson. The Earthquakes (3-3-0) drew a penalty due to a hand ball by the Timbers’ Claudio Bravo’s in the 61st minute. But Portland goalkeeper Logan Ketterer came up with the save a minute later, diving to his left and knocking Chris Wondolowski’s low attempt to safety.

RENTON, Wash. (AP) — DK Metcalf impressed many around the NFL when the big Seattle Seahawks wide receiver clocked 10.37 in the 100 meters at the USA Track and Field Golden Games last week in Southern California. That included Seattle head coach Pete Carroll, who watched with his family as Metcalf ran. Carroll said Metcalf had mentioned the idea in the past and viewed the challenge as Metcalf’s way of trying to improve his speed this offseason. Carroll said Metcalf looked awesome and the coach was proud of how the young receiver approached the attempt.