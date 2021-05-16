AP - Oregon-Northwest

Associated Press Idaho Daybook for Sunday, May. 16.

Monday, May. 17 3:30 PM Idaho State Board of Education special meeting to set tuition and fees

Location: Virtual Event

Weblinks: http://www.boardofed.idaho.gov/, https://twitter.com/IdSBOE

Contacts: Mike Keckler, Idaho State Board of Education, Mike.Keckler@osbe.idaho.gov, 1 208 332 1591

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC7j4VGGyNzPa6g6a-zVTHnA