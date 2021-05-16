Latest Oregon news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. PDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

Call center in Vancouver shuttered due to COVID-19 outbreak

VANCOUVER, Wash. (AP) — Public health authorities say a broadband call center in Vancouver, Washington has been temporarily closed because of a COVID-19 outbreak that has resulted in 29 confirmed and two possible cases. The Columbian reports Public Health spokeswoman Marissa Armstrong said in an email late Friday that the first case at the Spectrum Communications office was reported in mid-April, with the most recent case reported Friday. Armstrong says the business closed Wednesday, will undergo a deep cleaning, and will also consult with Labor & Industries before reopening. The business had not issued a public statement in connection with the outbreak by late Friday.

E-COLI OUTBREAK-YOGURT

Health officials link E. coli outbreak to brand of yogurt

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — Washington state health officials said Saturday that they’ve identified an E. coli outbreak to PCC Community Market brand yogurt produced by Pure Eire Dairy. The dairy is working with the Department of Agriculture to identify and recall all affected products. Health officials say anyone with this brand of yogurt should throw it away. The outbreak includes 11 confirmed cases, including six children under the age of 10. There were eight cases in King County and one each in Benton, Snohomish and Walla Walla counties. Seven people have been hospitalized. Three people have developed a serious complication of E. coli infection.

THREATS OF VIOLENCE-PORTLAND

Portland police, FBI respond to threats of gun violence

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Citing intelligence that there are “imminent” efforts from outside groups to “engage and advance gun violence” this weekend, the Portland City Council announced police and the FBI will be on the streets of the city for the next few days. The statement says the city learned “three alarming things” that led to this decision. Officials say the groups involved in this violence have issued an order to shoot someone in the next 30 days or be shot for not showing loyalty. City officials say individuals and groups from Washington and California are in Portland to engage in and advance gun violence. Officials say these actions begin a retaliatory cycle that only escalates.

WESTERN DROUGHT-KLAMATH BASIN

Water crisis ‘couldn’t be worse’ on Oregon-California border

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A severe drought is creating a water crisis not seen in more than a century for farmers and federally protected fish along the Oregon-California border. The U.S. Bureau of Reclamation says it won’t release water into the main canal that feeds the massive Klamath Reclamation Project this summer, marking a first for the 114-year-old irrigation system. The agency previously said irrigators would get dramatically less water than usual, but a worsening drought picture means water will be shut off instead. It also says it won’t release extra water to boost levels in the lower Klamath River. Tribes say the water is needed to save juvenile salmon dying from a bacterial disease.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-OREGON-MASKS

Oregon asks businesses to check COVID-19 vaccine status

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Oregon’s state health officer says businesses will be asked to either enforce mask policies or check whether customers have been vaccinated against COVID-19. The comments Friday by Dr. Dean Sidelinger came as he said the state was still working on releasing more detailed guidance for businesses. Late Thursday Gov. Kate Brown said Oregon would immediately follow direction from the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention earlier in the day which eased indoor mask-wearing and social distancing for fully vaccinated people. Brown said Oregonians who are fully-vaccinated no longer need to wear masks or social distance in most public spaces. Sidelinger said for now it’s up to businesses to determine a person’s vaccine status.

WILDFIRE UTILITIES SUED

Lawsuit seeks $103M from public utilities over wildfire

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A lawsuit filed on behalf of 70 landowners in Oregon’s McKenzie River Valley seeks $103 million from Lane Electric Cooperative and Eugene Water and Electric Board for damages linked to one of the Labor Day fires that ravaged communities around the state. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports the Holiday Farm Fire killed one person and destroyed 430 homes. The plaintiffs say the two utilities failed to de-energize their power lines despite forecasts for extreme fire weather. Eugene Water & Electric Board spokesman Joe Harwood said the lawsuit “contains claims that are based upon a significant factual error.” Lane Electric Cooperative didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-TRIBES

Confederated Tribes report school age COVID-19 outbreak

MISSION, Ore. (AP) — The Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation has seen a rise in COVID-19 cases among school children, prompting officials to schedule more vaccination clinics and cancel events. The East Oregonian reports the Tribes reported on Wednesday that 14 people had tested positive for COVID-19 on the reservation over the past two weeks. Officials say the outbreak came after six weeks without one case reported among tribal members and patients eligible for care at Yellowhawk Tribal Health Center. Officials say the 12 children who have the illness reportedly experienced symptoms and one adult was hospitalized in the outbreak.

PRINCIPAL RESIGNS-ALLEGATIONS

Vancouver principal resigns amid racist language accusations

VANCOUVER, Wash. (AP) — A high school principal in Vancouver accused of favoritism and allowing racist language has resigned but will become a principal on special assignment within the same district. Oregon Public Broadcasting reports Matt Johnson said this week in a statement that his resignation comes after “collaborative conversations with the district.” Johnson had led Mountain View High School since 2014 but had been on paid administrative leave for weeks. Evergreen Public Schools District spokeswoman Gail Spolar says starting in July Johnson will be principal on special assignment during the next school year. Documents presented to the district’s school board show Johnson will resign from that position next summer.