Latest Washington news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. PDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

FRYING PAN KILLING

Man who killed neighbor with frying pan gets 22 years

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — A man who pleaded guilty to killing his neighbor with a frying pan was sentenced to 22 years in prison as part of a plea deal. The Spokesman-Review reports 36-year-old Wilbur Tankersley was murdered in May 2020 in an apartment building for low-income people in Spokane. Cameron Walker was sentenced Friday after pleading guilty to first-degree murder. Prosecutors say Tankersley and Walker were involved in physical fight before the killing. Walker’s lawyer said a psychologist had determined it highly likely that Walker has schizophrenia. Walker’s adopted mother, Angela Walker, told the judge their family had tried to get Walker help many times.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-BUSINESS

Call center in Vancouver shuttered due to COVID-19 outbreak

VANCOUVER, Wash. (AP) — Public health authorities say a broadband call center in Vancouver, Washington has been temporarily closed because of a COVID-19 outbreak that has resulted in 29 confirmed and two possible cases. The Columbian reports Public Health spokeswoman Marissa Armstrong said in an email late Friday that the first case at the Spectrum Communications office was reported in mid-April, with the most recent case reported Friday. Armstrong says the business closed Wednesday, will undergo a deep cleaning, and will also consult with Labor & Industries before reopening. The business had not issued a public statement in connection with the outbreak by late Friday.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-BAR LICENSE

Bar’s liquor license suspended after dozens of complaints

TACOMA, Wash. (AP) — The Washington Liquor and Cannabis Board has suspended the license of a bar in Tacoma for 180 days, after months of complaints and citations. The News Tribune reports the board said this week that it issued an immediate, emergency suspension of An American Tavern’s license because of repeated, willful non-compliance and disregard for public health and safety. The board also said during that time it will seek to revoke the license permanently. The board has received 60 complaints about the bar, has issued verbal and written warnings, four administrative violations and $800 in fines. Efforts by the newspaper to reach owner Kyle Bidwell for comment were not immediately successful.

E-COLI OUTBREAK-YOGURT

Health officials link E. coli outbreak to brand of yogurt

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — Washington state health officials said Saturday that they’ve identified an E. coli outbreak to PCC Community Market brand yogurt produced by Pure Eire Dairy. The dairy is working with the Department of Agriculture to identify and recall all affected products. Health officials say anyone with this brand of yogurt should throw it away. The outbreak includes 11 confirmed cases, including six children under the age of 10. There were eight cases in King County and one each in Benton, Snohomish and Walla Walla counties. Seven people have been hospitalized. Three people have developed a serious complication of E. coli infection.

THREATS OF VIOLENCE-PORTLAND

Portland police, FBI respond to threats of gun violence

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Citing intelligence that there are “imminent” efforts from outside groups to “engage and advance gun violence” this weekend, the Portland City Council announced police and the FBI will be on the streets of the city for the next few days. The statement says the city learned “three alarming things” that led to this decision. Officials say the groups involved in this violence have issued an order to shoot someone in the next 30 days or be shot for not showing loyalty. City officials say individuals and groups from Washington and California are in Portland to engage in and advance gun violence. Officials say these actions begin a retaliatory cycle that only escalates.

SHOOTING-SENTENCING

Sentencing in Coeur d’Alene shooting moved to July

COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho (AP) — Sentencing for the man charged in the Fourth of July shootings in Coeur d’Alene has been moved to July 1. Tyler Rambo had been scheduled to appear May 28 before Judge Cynthia Meyer. On Friday, the judge granted a motion to move the sentencing. A jury handed down a split verdict in March in Rambo’s case for two shootings that occurred in City Park on July 4, 2019. Rambo faces up to 25 years in prison. Rambo’s attorney said in court Friday that Rambo has medical concerns that have not been adequately addressed by the jail.

DROWNING-BODY RECOVERED

Officials recover body of man who drowned in Green River

ENUMCLAW, Wash. (AP) — King County Sheriff Department deputies and members of the Marine Rescue Dive Unit recovered the body of a man who was presumed drowned at the Green River Gorge Bridge near Enumclaw. The sheriff’s office says they received reports that a man had fallen into the river around 3:30 p.m. Friday. The 21-year-old died while trying to help another person to shore. While the air temperature is warming up, lakes and rivers are still very cold. Officials advise to always use caution when swimming.

CAPITOL RIOT-WASHINGTON ARREST

6th Washington state man charged in U.S. Capitol breach case

SEATTLE (AP) — A suburban Seattle man has been arrested and charged with entering the U.S. Capitol with a pro-Trump mob during the Jan. 6 deadly insurrection. The Seattle Times reports an FBI spokesman said Friday that Joseph Zlab of Lake Forest Park was arrested Thursday in Everett. Court documents show Zlab was charged with one count of unauthorized entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds and one count of violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds. Zlab made an initial appearance in federal court in Seattle on Thursday. Neither Zlab nor his federal public defender responded to messages left Friday.

PRINCIPAL RESIGNS-ALLEGATIONS

Vancouver principal resigns amid racist language accusations

VANCOUVER, Wash. (AP) — A high school principal in Vancouver accused of favoritism and allowing racist language has resigned but will become a principal on special assignment within the same district. Oregon Public Broadcasting reports Matt Johnson said this week in a statement that his resignation comes after “collaborative conversations with the district.” Johnson had led Mountain View High School since 2014 but had been on paid administrative leave for weeks. Evergreen Public Schools District spokeswoman Gail Spolar says starting in July Johnson will be principal on special assignment during the next school year. Documents presented to the district’s school board show Johnson will resign from that position next summer.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-OREGON-MASKS

Oregon asks businesses to check COVID-19 vaccine status

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Oregon’s state health officer says businesses will be asked to either enforce mask policies or check whether customers have been vaccinated against COVID-19. The comments Friday by Dr. Dean Sidelinger came as he said the state was still working on releasing more detailed guidance for businesses. Late Thursday Gov. Kate Brown said Oregon would immediately follow direction from the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention earlier in the day which eased indoor mask-wearing and social distancing for fully vaccinated people. Brown said Oregonians who are fully-vaccinated no longer need to wear masks or social distance in most public spaces. Sidelinger said for now it’s up to businesses to determine a person’s vaccine status.