Here is the latest Oregon news from The Associated Press at 1:40 a.m. PDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Police on Sunday were getting help from the FBI in investigating the latest round of shootings in Portland, Oregon, amid a “cycle of violence” that the city’s police chief says is gang-related. At least three shootings were reported over the weekend. On Sunday, a woman was killed in a shooting about an hour after another man was wounded in another shooting. He is expected to recover. Police say a woman was shot in the shoulder as she was driving Saturday, but she is expected to survive. City officials announced Friday that the police and FBI would be working together because of information that groups, some traveling from California and Washington, were in Portland to escalate gun violence.

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — The first court test of whether local governments can ban police from enforcing certain gun laws is playing out in a rural Oregon county. It’s one of a wave of U.S. counties declaring itself a Second Amendment sanctuary. The measure Columbia County voters narrowly approved last year prohibits local officials from enforcing most federal and state gun laws. Second Amendment sanctuary resolutions have been adopted by some 1,200 local governments in states like Virginia, Colorado, New Mexico and Florida. The group Everytown for Gun Safety is among those urging a judge to invalidate the ordinance that’s been divisive in the county outside Portland.

VANCOUVER, Wash. (AP) — Public health authorities say a broadband call center in Vancouver, Washington has been temporarily closed because of a COVID-19 outbreak that has resulted in 29 confirmed and two possible cases. The Columbian reports Public Health spokeswoman Marissa Armstrong said in an email late Friday that the first case at the Spectrum Communications office was reported in mid-April, with the most recent case reported Friday. Armstrong says the business closed Wednesday, will undergo a deep cleaning, and will also consult with Labor & Industries before reopening. The business had not issued a public statement in connection with the outbreak by late Friday.

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — Washington state health officials said Saturday that they’ve identified an E. coli outbreak to PCC Community Market brand yogurt produced by Pure Eire Dairy. The dairy is working with the Department of Agriculture to identify and recall all affected products. Health officials say anyone with this brand of yogurt should throw it away. The outbreak includes 11 confirmed cases, including six children under the age of 10. There were eight cases in King County and one each in Benton, Snohomish and Walla Walla counties. Seven people have been hospitalized. Three people have developed a serious complication of E. coli infection.