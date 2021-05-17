Here is the latest Washington news from The Associated Press at 8:40 a.m. PDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

KENT, Wash. (AP) — Kent police are investigating a fatal shooting at a hookah lounge that occurred early Sunday. Police arrived at North Washington Ave. following a 911 call of a shooting inside the Lux Hookah Lounge. The initial caller provided little information and hung up without answering questions. When police arrived they found a 28-year-old man from Auburn with multiple gunshot wounds. They tried to revive him until medics arrived, but the victim did not survive. A second man, a 23-year-old Kent man, was shot in the hand and is in stable condition.

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Police on Sunday were getting help from the FBI in investigating the latest round of shootings in Portland, Oregon, amid a “cycle of violence” that the city’s police chief says is gang-related. At least three shootings were reported over the weekend. On Sunday, a woman was killed in a shooting about an hour after another man was wounded in another shooting. He is expected to recover. Police say a woman was shot in the shoulder as she was driving Saturday, but she is expected to survive. City officials announced Friday that the police and FBI would be working together because of information that groups, some traveling from California and Washington, were in Portland to escalate gun violence.

NEW YORK (AP) — Poet Carl Phillips has received a $75,000 honor for a body of work which judges said displays exceptional talent. The group Poets & Writers announced Monday that the 61-year-old Phillips has won the Jackson Prize. Previous winners include Elizabeth Alexander, Claudia Rankine and current U.S. poet laureate Joy Harjo. Phillips’ 15 books of poetry include “Wild Is the Wind,” “Pale Colors In a Tall Field” and “In the Blood.” His previous awards include the Los Angeles Times Book Prize and the Kenyon Review Award. Poets & Writers is a non-profit organization founded in 1970.

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — A man who pleaded guilty to killing his neighbor with a frying pan was sentenced to 22 years in prison as part of a plea deal. The Spokesman-Review reports 36-year-old Wilbur Tankersley was murdered in May 2020 in an apartment building for low-income people in Spokane. Cameron Walker was sentenced Friday after pleading guilty to first-degree murder. Prosecutors say Tankersley and Walker were involved in physical fight before the killing. Walker’s lawyer said a psychologist had determined it highly likely that Walker has schizophrenia. Walker’s adopted mother, Angela Walker, told the judge their family had tried to get Walker help many times.