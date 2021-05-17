Latest Oregon news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. PDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

PORTLAND SHOOTINGS

Police, FBI investigate shootings in Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Police on Sunday were getting help from the FBI in investigating the latest round of shootings in Portland, Oregon, amid a “cycle of violence” that the city’s police chief says is gang-related. At least three shootings were reported over the weekend. On Sunday, a woman was killed in a shooting about an hour after another man was wounded in another shooting. He is expected to recover. Police say a woman was shot in the shoulder as she was driving Saturday, but she is expected to survive. City officials announced Friday that the police and FBI would be working together because of information that groups, some traveling from California and Washington, were in Portland to escalate gun violence.

AP-US-GUN-RIGHTS-SANCTUARIES

Second Amendment sanctuaries facing 1st court test in Oregon

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — The first court test of whether local governments can ban police from enforcing certain gun laws is playing out in a rural Oregon county. It’s one of a wave of U.S. counties declaring itself a Second Amendment sanctuary. The measure Columbia County voters narrowly approved last year prohibits local officials from enforcing most federal and state gun laws. Second Amendment sanctuary resolutions have been adopted by some 1,200 local governments in states like Virginia, Colorado, New Mexico and Florida. The group Everytown for Gun Safety is among those urging a judge to invalidate the ordinance that’s been divisive in the county outside Portland.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-BUSINESS

Call center in Vancouver shuttered due to COVID-19 outbreak

VANCOUVER, Wash. (AP) — Public health authorities say a broadband call center in Vancouver, Washington has been temporarily closed because of a COVID-19 outbreak that has resulted in 29 confirmed and two possible cases. The Columbian reports Public Health spokeswoman Marissa Armstrong said in an email late Friday that the first case at the Spectrum Communications office was reported in mid-April, with the most recent case reported Friday. Armstrong says the business closed Wednesday, will undergo a deep cleaning, and will also consult with Labor & Industries before reopening. The business had not issued a public statement in connection with the outbreak by late Friday.

E-COLI OUTBREAK-YOGURT

Health officials link E. coli outbreak to brand of yogurt

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — Washington state health officials said Saturday that they’ve identified an E. coli outbreak to PCC Community Market brand yogurt produced by Pure Eire Dairy. The dairy is working with the Department of Agriculture to identify and recall all affected products. Health officials say anyone with this brand of yogurt should throw it away. The outbreak includes 11 confirmed cases, including six children under the age of 10. There were eight cases in King County and one each in Benton, Snohomish and Walla Walla counties. Seven people have been hospitalized. Three people have developed a serious complication of E. coli infection.

WESTERN DROUGHT-KLAMATH BASIN

Water crisis ‘couldn’t be worse’ on Oregon-California border

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A severe drought is creating a water crisis not seen in more than a century for farmers and federally protected fish along the Oregon-California border. The U.S. Bureau of Reclamation says it won’t release water into the main canal that feeds the massive Klamath Reclamation Project this summer, marking a first for the 114-year-old irrigation system. The agency previously said irrigators would get dramatically less water than usual, but a worsening drought picture means water will be shut off instead. It also says it won’t release extra water to boost levels in the lower Klamath River. Tribes say the water is needed to save juvenile salmon dying from a bacterial disease.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-OREGON-MASKS

Oregon asks businesses to check COVID-19 vaccine status

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Oregon’s state health officer says businesses will be asked to either enforce mask policies or check whether customers have been vaccinated against COVID-19. The comments Friday by Dr. Dean Sidelinger came as he said the state was still working on releasing more detailed guidance for businesses. Late Thursday Gov. Kate Brown said Oregon would immediately follow direction from the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention earlier in the day which eased indoor mask-wearing and social distancing for fully vaccinated people. Brown said Oregonians who are fully-vaccinated no longer need to wear masks or social distance in most public spaces. Sidelinger said for now it’s up to businesses to determine a person’s vaccine status.

RAILROAD SAFETY

US rail industry defends safety record amid staffing cuts

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Several major unions say the significant staff cuts railroads have made in recent years could jeopardize safety, but the major railroads say the new operating model they have adopted is simply helping them become more efficient and hasn’t made the railroads riskier. The unions say the freight railroads, which include CSX, Union Pacific and Norfolk Southern, have cut their workforces more than 22%, so now safety inspectors and maintenance technicians are hard pressed to complete their duties in the time allotted. Yet the railroads say safety has been improving overall, and regulators say the data doesn’t show a problem with the industry’s new operating model.

WILDFIRE UTILITIES SUED

Lawsuit seeks $103M from public utilities over wildfire

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A lawsuit filed on behalf of 70 landowners in Oregon’s McKenzie River Valley seeks $103 million from Lane Electric Cooperative and Eugene Water and Electric Board for damages linked to one of the Labor Day fires that ravaged communities around the state. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports the Holiday Farm Fire killed one person and destroyed 430 homes. The plaintiffs say the two utilities failed to de-energize their power lines despite forecasts for extreme fire weather. Eugene Water & Electric Board spokesman Joe Harwood said the lawsuit “contains claims that are based upon a significant factual error.” Lane Electric Cooperative didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.