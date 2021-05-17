Latest Washington news, sports, business and entertainment at 6:20 a.m. PDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

FATAL SHOOTING-KENT

Kent police investigate fatal shooting at hookah lounge

KENT, Wash. (AP) — Kent police are investigating a fatal shooting at a hookah lounge that occurred early Sunday. Police arrived at North Washington Ave. following a 911 call of a shooting inside the Lux Hookah Lounge. The initial caller provided little information and hung up without answering questions. When police arrived they found a 28-year-old man from Auburn with multiple gunshot wounds. They tried to revive him until medics arrived, but the victim did not survive. A second man, a 23-year-old Kent man, was shot in the hand and is in stable condition.

PORTLAND SHOOTINGS

Police, FBI investigate shootings in Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Police on Sunday were getting help from the FBI in investigating the latest round of shootings in Portland, Oregon, amid a “cycle of violence” that the city’s police chief says is gang-related. At least three shootings were reported over the weekend. On Sunday, a woman was killed in a shooting about an hour after another man was wounded in another shooting. He is expected to recover. Police say a woman was shot in the shoulder as she was driving Saturday, but she is expected to survive. City officials announced Friday that the police and FBI would be working together because of information that groups, some traveling from California and Washington, were in Portland to escalate gun violence.

AP-US-BOOKS-JACKSON-PRIZE

Poet Carl Phillips wins $75,000 Jackson Prize

NEW YORK (AP) — Poet Carl Phillips has received a $75,000 honor for a body of work which judges said displays exceptional talent. The group Poets & Writers announced Monday that the 61-year-old Phillips has won the Jackson Prize. Previous winners include Elizabeth Alexander, Claudia Rankine and current U.S. poet laureate Joy Harjo. Phillips’ 15 books of poetry include “Wild Is the Wind,” “Pale Colors In a Tall Field” and “In the Blood.” His previous awards include the Los Angeles Times Book Prize and the Kenyon Review Award. Poets & Writers is a non-profit organization founded in 1970.

FRYING PAN KILLING

Man who killed neighbor with frying pan gets 22 years

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — A man who pleaded guilty to killing his neighbor with a frying pan was sentenced to 22 years in prison as part of a plea deal. The Spokesman-Review reports 36-year-old Wilbur Tankersley was murdered in May 2020 in an apartment building for low-income people in Spokane. Cameron Walker was sentenced Friday after pleading guilty to first-degree murder. Prosecutors say Tankersley and Walker were involved in physical fight before the killing. Walker’s lawyer said a psychologist had determined it highly likely that Walker has schizophrenia. Walker’s adopted mother, Angela Walker, told the judge their family had tried to get Walker help many times.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-BUSINESS

Call center in Vancouver shuttered due to COVID-19 outbreak

VANCOUVER, Wash. (AP) — Public health authorities say a broadband call center in Vancouver, Washington has been temporarily closed because of a COVID-19 outbreak that has resulted in 29 confirmed and two possible cases. The Columbian reports Public Health spokeswoman Marissa Armstrong said in an email late Friday that the first case at the Spectrum Communications office was reported in mid-April, with the most recent case reported Friday. Armstrong says the business closed Wednesday, will undergo a deep cleaning, and will also consult with Labor & Industries before reopening. The business had not issued a public statement in connection with the outbreak by late Friday.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-BAR LICENSE

Bar’s liquor license suspended after dozens of complaints

TACOMA, Wash. (AP) — The Washington Liquor and Cannabis Board has suspended the license of a bar in Tacoma for 180 days, after months of complaints and citations. The News Tribune reports the board said this week that it issued an immediate, emergency suspension of An American Tavern’s license because of repeated, willful non-compliance and disregard for public health and safety. The board also said during that time it will seek to revoke the license permanently. The board has received 60 complaints about the bar, has issued verbal and written warnings, four administrative violations and $800 in fines. Efforts by the newspaper to reach owner Kyle Bidwell for comment were not immediately successful.

E-COLI OUTBREAK-YOGURT

Health officials link E. coli outbreak to brand of yogurt

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — Washington state health officials said Saturday that they’ve identified an E. coli outbreak to PCC Community Market brand yogurt produced by Pure Eire Dairy. The dairy is working with the Department of Agriculture to identify and recall all affected products. Health officials say anyone with this brand of yogurt should throw it away. The outbreak includes 11 confirmed cases, including six children under the age of 10. There were eight cases in King County and one each in Benton, Snohomish and Walla Walla counties. Seven people have been hospitalized. Three people have developed a serious complication of E. coli infection.

SHOOTING-SENTENCING

Sentencing in Coeur d’Alene shooting moved to July

COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho (AP) — Sentencing for the man charged in the Fourth of July shootings in Coeur d’Alene has been moved to July 1. Tyler Rambo had been scheduled to appear May 28 before Judge Cynthia Meyer. On Friday, the judge granted a motion to move the sentencing. A jury handed down a split verdict in March in Rambo’s case for two shootings that occurred in City Park on July 4, 2019. Rambo faces up to 25 years in prison. Rambo’s attorney said in court Friday that Rambo has medical concerns that have not been adequately addressed by the jail.

DROWNING-BODY RECOVERED

Officials recover body of man who drowned in Green River

ENUMCLAW, Wash. (AP) — King County Sheriff Department deputies and members of the Marine Rescue Dive Unit recovered the body of a man who was presumed drowned at the Green River Gorge Bridge near Enumclaw. The sheriff’s office says they received reports that a man had fallen into the river around 3:30 p.m. Friday. The 21-year-old died while trying to help another person to shore. While the air temperature is warming up, lakes and rivers are still very cold. Officials advise to always use caution when swimming.

CAPITOL RIOT-WASHINGTON ARREST

6th Washington state man charged in U.S. Capitol breach case

SEATTLE (AP) — A suburban Seattle man has been arrested and charged with entering the U.S. Capitol with a pro-Trump mob during the Jan. 6 deadly insurrection. The Seattle Times reports an FBI spokesman said Friday that Joseph Zlab of Lake Forest Park was arrested Thursday in Everett. Court documents show Zlab was charged with one count of unauthorized entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds and one count of violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds. Zlab made an initial appearance in federal court in Seattle on Thursday. Neither Zlab nor his federal public defender responded to messages left Friday.