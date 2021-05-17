Skip to Content
AP - Oregon-Northwest
Monday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Barlow 65, Central Catholic 54

Corbett 75, Taft 50

Crater 56, Ashland 40

De La Salle 69, Horizon Christian Tualatin 25

Joseph 50, Powder Valley 33

Mitchell/Spray 57, Trout Lake, Wash. 51

Riverdale 48, Catlin Gabel 40

West Linn 87, Lake Oswego 71

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Central Catholic 59, Barlow 55

Century 60, Glencoe 47

Clackamas 53, Sandy 25

Crater 64, Ashland 40

Horizon Christian Tualatin 46, De La Salle 42

Ilwaco, Wash. 55, Astoria 31

Milwaukie 77, Hillsboro 20

North Bend 45, Powers 17

Oregon Episcopal 35, Westside Christian 25

Riverdale 34, Catlin Gabel 13

Valley Catholic 42, Faith Bible 34

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

The Associated Press

