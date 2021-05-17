Monday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Barlow 65, Central Catholic 54
Corbett 75, Taft 50
Crater 56, Ashland 40
De La Salle 69, Horizon Christian Tualatin 25
Joseph 50, Powder Valley 33
Mitchell/Spray 57, Trout Lake, Wash. 51
Riverdale 48, Catlin Gabel 40
West Linn 87, Lake Oswego 71
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Central Catholic 59, Barlow 55
Century 60, Glencoe 47
Clackamas 53, Sandy 25
Crater 64, Ashland 40
Horizon Christian Tualatin 46, De La Salle 42
Ilwaco, Wash. 55, Astoria 31
Milwaukie 77, Hillsboro 20
North Bend 45, Powers 17
Oregon Episcopal 35, Westside Christian 25
Riverdale 34, Catlin Gabel 13
Valley Catholic 42, Faith Bible 34
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
