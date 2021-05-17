Oregon Digest Advisory

AP - Oregon-Northwest

SALEM, Ore. — Advocates for over 200 people found guilty of crimes by Oregon juries that weren’t unanimous said Monday that they will keep fighting to have the convictions vacated after the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that those people don’t need to be retried. By Andrew Selsky. SENT: 380 words.

The Supreme Court ruled Monday that prisoners who were convicted by non-unanimous juries before the high court barred the practice a year ago don’t need to be retried. By Jessica Gresko. SENT: 620 words. With AP photos.

MISSING WOMAN BODY FOUND

GREAT FALLS, Mont. — A pickup truck belonging to a Great Falls woman who has been missing for nearly three years was found in the Missouri River with a body inside it last week. A volunteer organization based in Bend, Oregon that helps remove vehicles from bodies of water, arrived in Great Falls on May 10 to help search for Tammy Goff. SENT: 270 words.

The NBA playoffs should be entertaining, as they always are. Just don’t count on the basketball being as good as usual. SENT: 840 words.

BIAS CRIME ASSAULT: Police seek suspects in possible bias crime assault.

DOUBLE FATAL CRASH: 2 dead following Eugene car crash, fire

