WA Lottery
OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) _ These Washington lotteries were drawn Monday:Daily Game
5-6-8
(five, six, eight)Hit 5
18-27-33-37-41
(eighteen, twenty-seven, thirty-three, thirty-seven, forty-one)
Estimated jackpot: $145,000Keno
01-03-05-15-16-18-21-23-29-37-38-39-41-47-55-60-69-70-71-76
(one, three, five, fifteen, sixteen, eighteen, twenty-one, twenty-three, twenty-nine, thirty-seven, thirty-eight, thirty-nine, forty-one, forty-seven, fifty-five, sixty, sixty-nine, seventy, seventy-one, seventy-six)Lotto
02-27-28-32-40-49
(two, twenty-seven, twenty-eight, thirty-two, forty, forty-nine)
Estimated jackpot: $1.6 millionMatch 4
11-14-15-22
(eleven, fourteen, fifteen, twenty-two)Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: $468 millionPowerball
Estimated jackpot: $201 million
