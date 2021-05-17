WA Lottery

AP - Oregon-Northwest

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) _ These Washington lotteries were drawn Monday:

Daily Game

5-6-8

(five, six, eight)

Hit 5

18-27-33-37-41

(eighteen, twenty-seven, thirty-three, thirty-seven, forty-one)

Estimated jackpot: $145,000

Keno

01-03-05-15-16-18-21-23-29-37-38-39-41-47-55-60-69-70-71-76

(one, three, five, fifteen, sixteen, eighteen, twenty-one, twenty-three, twenty-nine, thirty-seven, thirty-eight, thirty-nine, forty-one, forty-seven, fifty-five, sixty, sixty-nine, seventy, seventy-one, seventy-six)

Lotto

02-27-28-32-40-49

(two, twenty-seven, twenty-eight, thirty-two, forty, forty-nine)

Estimated jackpot: $1.6 million

Match 4

11-14-15-22

(eleven, fourteen, fifteen, twenty-two)

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: $468 million

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: $201 million