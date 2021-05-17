AP - Oregon-Northwest

Associated Press Washington Daybook for Monday, May. 17.

The daybook is for planning purposes only and is not intended for publication or broadcast. You should verify any event you plan to cover.

Please keep the AP in mind when news develops. The Seattle bureau is reachable at 206-682-1812. Send daybook items to apseattle@ap.org.

To see your Daybooks and events for Washington and other States up to 12 months ahead, speak to your bureau or sales rep about access to AP Planner, or visit http://applanner.com.

——————–

Monday, May. 17 10:00 AM Washington Gov. Inslee’s public schedule – Washington Governor Jay Inslee signs climate legislation on a multi-stop tour in King County, first signing ‘S.B. 5022’ alongside Seattle Aquarium President and CEO Robert Davidson, state Sen. Mona Das, state Rep. Liz Berry and Zero Waste Washington Executive Director Heather Trim at Seattle Aquarium (10:00 AM PDT), signing the HEAL Act alongside Duwamish Tribal Member and Duwamish Cleanup Coalition Superfund Manager James Rasmussen and state Sen. Rebecca Saldana at Duwamish Longhouse and Cultural Center (11:30 AM PDT), and signing his climate priorities package alongside Shoreline Community College President Dr Cheryl Roberts, state Sen. Reuven Carlyle, state Rep. Sharon Shewmake and Port of Seattle Commissioner Stephanie Bowman at Shoreline Community College (1:30 PM PDT)

Location: Seattle, WA

Weblinks: https://www.wa.gov, https://twitter.com/GovInslee

Contacts: Office of Washington Governor Jay Inslee, press@updates.gov.wa.gov, 1 360 902 4136

To accommodate COVID-19 restrictions, only invited TV outlets will attend (outlets noted below). Media interested in acquiring coverage of the events should contact these outlets directly. *For print media: Up to four print outlets will be allowed to attend each event but must RSVP prior to the event’s start time. To attend, RSVP to emily.halvorson@gov.wa.gov.

——————–

Monday, May. 17 1:00 PM HUD Secretary Fudge announces allocation of American Rescue Plan vouchers to help homeless (virtual) – Secretary of Housing and Urban Development Marcia Fudge announces the allocation of American Rescue Plan vouchers to house people experiencing or at risk of experiencing homelessness, via virtual media call with Democrats Sen. Patty Murray and Rep. David Price, Oakland, CA, Mayor Libby Schaaf and Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson Schaaf

Location: Virtual Event

Weblinks: http://www.hud.gov/, https://twitter.com/HUDNews

Contacts: Scott Hudman, HUD Region VI Public Affairs, scott.c.hudman@hud.gov, 1 713 295 9675

Register at https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZAtd-ippj8oEtS2VtaK7pWe1fzaRrbl5X4j

——————–

Monday, May. 17 2:00 PM Seattle City Council meeting (virtual)

Location: Virtual Event

Weblinks: http://www.seattle.gov

Contacts: Seattle City Council, councilagenda@seattle.gov

Remote Meeting. Call 253-215-8782; Meeting ID: 586 416 9164; or Seattle Channel online.

——————–

——————–

Tuesday, May. 18 3:00 PM We Are EMILY Virtual Conference concludes – EMILY’s List We Are EMILY Virtual Conference concludes, to celebrate women leaders who are ‘groundbreakers and history makers’ and highlight work to keep the Democratic majority in the 2022 midterm elections and elect more women in statehouses across the country. Day two speakers include former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton; Democratic Sens. Patty Murray, Maggie Hassan, Catherine Cortez Masto and Tammy Duckworth; Dem Reps. Sylvia Garcia, Veronica Escobar and Grace Meng; Mayors London Breed (San Francisco), Daniella Levine Cava (Miami-Dade County, FL), Regina Romero (Tucson, AZ), and Nan Whaley (Dayton, OH); Kansas State Rep. Stephanie Byers; Delaware state Sen. Sarah McBride; California State Treasurer Fiona Ma; and Gabrielle Giffords Rising Star Award winner Harris County, TX, Judge Lina Hidalgo

Location: Virtual Event

Weblinks: http://www.emilyslist.org, https://twitter.com/emilyslist

Contacts: Anna Pacilio, EMILY’s List press, apacilio@emilyslist.org, 1 202 419 3166

Press Access: 3:00 PM ET to 6:00 PM ET Media planning to cover the event should RSVP to Anna Pacilio, apacilio@emilyslist.org

——————–

——————–

CORPORATE DATA

——————–

Wednesday, May. 19 9:00 AM Webcast

Weblinks: http://phx.corporate-ir.net/phoenix.zhtml?c=93295&p=irol-irhome, https://twitter.com/Nordstrom

Contacts: Trina Schurman, Nordstrom Investor Relations, 1 206 303 6503

——————–

Wednesday, May. 19 Microsoft Corp: Q4 2021 Ex-dividend date

Weblinks: http://www.microsoft.com, https://twitter.com/MSFTnews

Contacts: Microsoft investor relations, msft@microsoft.com, 1 425 706 4400