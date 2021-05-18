Detroit in action against Seattle after Mize’s solid showing

AP - Oregon-Northwest

Detroit Tigers (15-26, fourth in the AL Central) vs. Seattle Mariners (21-21, third in the AL West)

Seattle; Tuesday, 10:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Tigers: Spencer Turnbull (2-2, 3.91 ERA, 1.22 WHIP, 22 strikeouts) Mariners: Justin Dunn (1-1, 3.72 ERA, 1.35 WHIP, 24 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mariners -125, Tigers +108; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Detroit heads into the matchup fresh off a dominant performance by Mize. Mize threw 7 2/3 innings, giving up one run on three hits with seven strikeouts against Seattle.

The Mariners are 12-10 in home games in 2020. Seattle ranks last in the MLB in hitting with a .203 batting average, Mitch Haniger leads the team with an average of .269.

The Tigers have gone 6-14 away from home. Detroit’s lineup has 39 home runs this season, Wilson Ramos leads them with six homers.

The Tigers won the last meeting 4-1. Casey Mize recorded his third victory and Eric Haase went 2-for-4 with two home runs and two RBIs for Detroit. Yusei Kikuchi took his third loss for Seattle.

TOP PERFORMERS: Haniger leads the Mariners with 22 extra base hits and is batting .269.

Robbie Grossman leads the Tigers with 13 extra base hits and is batting .245.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mariners: 4-6, .210 batting average, 5.02 ERA, outscored by 12 runs

Tigers: 6-4, .277 batting average, 4.00 ERA, outscored by one run

INJURIES: Mariners: Casey Sadler: (right shoulder), James Paxton: (left forearm), Ljay Newsome: (elbow), Andres Munoz: (elbow), Keynan Middleton: (right biceps), Nick Margevicius: (shoulder), Marco Gonzales: (forearm), Ken Giles: (elbow), Jake Fraley: (left hamstring), Evan White: (hip), Shed Long Jr.: (shin), Ty France: (wrist).

Tigers: Julio Teheran: (shoulder), Erasmo Ramirez: (right pectoralis), Derek Holland: (left shoulder), Grayson Greiner: (left hamstring).

