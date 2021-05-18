Here is the latest Oregon news from The Associated Press at 1:40 a.m. PDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Lawmakers in the Oregon Senate voted in favor of a bill on Monday that would reinstate the state’s moratorium on foreclosures for homeowners dealing with pandemic-related financial hardships. Under the bill, homeowners could place their mortgage in forbearance at least through the end of June. The moratorium could be extended until the end of the year if Gov. Kate Brown lengthens the statewide emergency period. The bill passed the Senate 19-9 and now goes to the House. Lawmakers have pushed the housing crisis to the forefront during the legislative session, and last week sent to the governor a bill that extends the time renters have to pay back rent.

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court says that prisoners who were convicted by non-unanimous juries before the high court barred the practice a year ago don’t need to be retried. The justices ruled 6-3 Monday along conservative-liberal lines that prisoners whose cases had concluded before the justices’ 2020 ruling shouldn’t benefit from it. The decision affects prisoners who were convicted in Louisiana and Oregon as well as the U.S. territory of Puerto Rico, the few places that had allowed criminal convictions based on divided jury votes. During arguments in the case, the justices were told that ruling in favor of the prisoners could mean retrials for 1,000 to 1,600 people in Louisiana alone.

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Advocates for over 200 people found guilty of crimes by Oregon juries that weren’t unanimous say they’ll keep fighting to have the convictions vacated. That’s despite the U.S. Supreme Court ruling Monday that those people don’t need to be retried even after it barred the practice a year ago. Oregon and Louisiana were the only two states that had allowed convictions by non-unanimous juries. The Criminal Justice Reform Clinic at Lewis and Clark Law School in Portland said it will keep working on behalf of those who have exhausted all their appeals. Oregon’s attorney general said her office will review every case that’s presented.

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help to identify people involved in an assault east of Portland at Glenn Otto Park near the Sandy River. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports at about 7:36 p.m., deputies responded to a report of an assault in Troutdale and found two men with injuries. The sheriff’s office says a group of people swam across the river, confronted the two men, who are brothers, and violently attacked them. Police say one suspect used a stick in the assault while others punched, kicked and stomped a victim. Police say bias crime charges are possible after an allegation that the suspects used homophobic slurs.