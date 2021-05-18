Here is the latest Washington news from The Associated Press at 8:40 a.m. PDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

SEATTLE (AP) — A Seattle man has been charged in federal court with making false statements while purchasing 11 firearms. Quandre Reshawn Cranshaw was arrested Friday and made his initial appearance Monday. The indictment says Cranshaw purchased 11 guns in March and falsely stated he was the actual buyer of the firearms. Three of the guns were seized from a convicted felon less than 12 hours after the purchases. It was not known if Cranshaw has a lawyer. Prosecutors say it’s a federal felony to pretend you’re buying a gun for yourself when you’re actually buying the firearm for someone else who cannot pass a background check.

TACOMA, Wash. (AP) — Tacoma police have arrested a man accused of shooting someone who he says was breaking into his car. Tacoma police responded to reports of a shooting on South G. Street at about 11 p.m. Sunday. The shooter said someone was breaking into his car, they got into a fight and he shot the man. The shooter identified himself to police at the scene. The 40-year-old shooting victim was taken to a local hospital where he was in critical condition. The shooter was booked into Pierce County Jail on first-degree assault charges. A Washington statute on self-defense says a shooting can be justifiable in certain circumstances.

SEATTLE (AP) — Private prison corporation GEO Group is suing Washington state, saying a new law mandating the closure of one of the country’s largest for-profit, privately run immigration jails would unconstitutionally subvert federal authority. The Seattle Times reports the company’s complaint filed last month in the U.S. District Court of Western Washington says the law enacted by the Legislature in March interferes with a contract signed between GEO and Immigration and Customs Enforcement. The lawsuit says the law also attempts to undermine federal enforcement efforts. State Attorney General Bob Ferguson said he supports the new law and will defend it vigorously.

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — Democratic Gov. Jay Inslee has signed a series of bills designed to strengthen the environment in Washington. Inslee on Monday signed the Climate Commitment Act, environmental justice legislation, a clean fuels standard and bills related to reducing Washington’s single-use plastic waste and hydrofluorocarbon pollution. He says the state intends to cut climate pollution by over 50% in the next nine years. Inslee has been a strong advocate for the environment for years, and ran an unsuccessful campaign for president on those issues in 2020. The governor signed Senate Bill 5022, which will reduce plastic pollution in Washington by banning certain Styrofoam products, such as foam coolers, packing peanuts and food service products such as hinged clamshells, plates and cups.