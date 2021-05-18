Here is the latest Washington, Oregon and Alaska sports news from The Associated Press

AP - Oregon-Northwest

SEATTLE (AP) — Eric Haase hit two home runs, Casey Mize took a two-hit shutout into the eighth inning and the Detroit Tigers beat the Seattle Mariners 4-1. The Tigers, who began the day 12 games under .500, have won six of eight. Seattle’s three-game winning streak ended. Mize allowed just three hits and permitted only two runners past first base in a career-high 7 2/3 innings. It was his second straight win and fourth consecutive quality start. Mize, the 24-year-old centerpiece of Detroit’s rebuild and the overall No. 1 pick in the 2018, struck out seven — that matched his career high, set in his debut last year.

UNDATED (AP) — The NBA playoffs should be entertaining, as they always are. Just don’t count on the basketball being as good as usual. Not after a truncated season during which the injuries were too frequent, the practice time too scarce, to allow teams to peak for the postseason. Players such as LeBron James and Kevin Durant were kept off the court for long stretches. Spurs coach Gregg Popovich, who has won five titles, doesn’t believe teams will be able to play their best basketball because of the injuries and other obstacles caused by this season.