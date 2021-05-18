ID Lottery

AP - Oregon-Northwest

BOISE, Idaho (AP) _ These Idaho lotteries were drawn Tuesday:

5 Star Draw

05-08-26-32-36

(five, eight, twenty-six, thirty-two, thirty-six)

Estimated jackpot: $987,000

Mega Millions

03-05-56-61-66, Mega Ball: 4, Megaplier: 2

(three, five, fifty-six, sixty-one, sixty-six; Mega Ball: four; Megaplier: two)

Estimated jackpot: $475 million

Pick 3 Day

5-2-7

(five, two, seven)

Pick 3 Night

2-1-9

(two, one, nine)

Pick 4 Day

3-1-2-4

(three, one, two, four)

Pick 4 Night

1-4-9-6

(one, four, nine, six)

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: $201 million