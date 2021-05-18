ID Lottery
BOISE, Idaho (AP) _ These Idaho lotteries were drawn Tuesday:5 Star Draw
05-08-26-32-36
(five, eight, twenty-six, thirty-two, thirty-six)
Estimated jackpot: $987,000Mega Millions
03-05-56-61-66, Mega Ball: 4, Megaplier: 2
(three, five, fifty-six, sixty-one, sixty-six; Mega Ball: four; Megaplier: two)
Estimated jackpot: $475 millionPick 3 Day
5-2-7
(five, two, seven)Pick 3 Night
2-1-9
(two, one, nine)Pick 4 Day
3-1-2-4
(three, one, two, four)Pick 4 Night
1-4-9-6
(one, four, nine, six)Powerball
Estimated jackpot: $201 million
