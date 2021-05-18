AP - Oregon-Northwest

Associated Press Idaho Daybook for Tuesday, May. 18.

Tuesday, May. 18 9:00 AM Idaho Gov. Little’s public schedule – Idaho Governor Brad Little chairs the Idaho State Board of Land Commissioners meeting, Joe R. Williams Building, 700 W. State Street, Boise (9:00 AM MDT); and provides remarks at the Mountain America Center Groundbreaking, 1690 Event Center Drive, Idaho Falls (4:00 PM MDT)

Weblinks: https://line.idaho.gov/., https://twitter.com/IDAHOgov

Contacts: Marissa Morrison Hyer, Idaho Governor press, Marissa.Morrison@gov.idaho.gov, 1 208 943 1686

——————–

——————–

UPDATED EVENT: Wednesday, May. 19 – Thursday, May. 20 WGA Western Prosperity Roundtable Inaugural Forum (virtual) – Western Prosperity Roundtable Inaugural Forum, virtual event hosted by the Western Governors’ Association to launch the Western Prosperity Roundtable, a new platform for WGA’s work on policies that advance Western Governors’ vision for expanded prosperity throughout the West. Day one includes governors’ remarks on ‘The Imperative for Action’, with speakers Governors Kate Brown (Oregon), Brad Little (Idaho), and Doug Burgum (North Dakota) explaining the objectives of the Roundtable and ‘why are they so critical at this time for the West’

Location: Virtual Event

Weblinks: http://www.westgov.org, https://twitter.com/westgov

Contacts: Joe Rassenfoss, WGA Communications Director, joe@westgov.org, 1 720 897 4555