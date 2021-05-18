Latest Idaho news, sports, business and entertainment at 11:20 a.m. MDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

NEW LAWMAKER APPOINTED

Idaho House seat filled after lawmaker accused of rape quits

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Idaho Gov. Brad Little has appointed Lori McCann of Lewiston to fill a legislative seat left empty after the previous lawmaker resigned amid a rape investigation. Little made the announcement Monday, saying the retired Lewis-Clark State College professor will begin serving in the House of Representatives immediately, and continue until the next general election. The former District 6 representative, Aaron von Ehlinger, resigned last month after a 19-year-old intern reported that he raped her and an ethics committee unanimously found he’d engaged in “unbecoming conduct.” Von Ehlinger has denied any wrongdoing and maintains the sexual encounter was consensual.

REFUGEE RESETTLEMENT INCREASES

Under Biden, Idaho center to begin resettling more refugees

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (AP) — An Idaho refugee center plans to begin helping more people resettle in the U.S. under new refugee policies recently announced by the Biden administration. The president says the annual refugee admissions cap will increase to 62,500 this fiscal year with the goal of increasing to 125,000 next year. College of Southern Idaho Refugee Center director Zeze Rwasama tells the Times-News the organization plans to resettle up to 300 people a year. That was the number of refugees the center helped annually before former President Donald Trump slashed the national refugee quota, reducing their annual resettlement to 100 people and cutting the center’s funding.

CHILD’S DEATH-PARENTS CHARGED-PLEA

Father, stepmom plead not guilty in 9-year-old boy’s death

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — An Idaho couple has pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder charges in connection with the death of a young child. Boise television station KTVB reports Erik and Monique Osuna of Meridian denied the charges during a hearing Monday morning. Prosecutors say the couple starved and abused 9-year-old Emrik Osuna — Monique’s stepson and Erik’s son — until he died on Sept. 1, 2020. Detectives said footage from surveillance cameras inside the apartment showed the boy being screamed at, subjected to extreme violence, and being forced to perform exercises like jumping jacks and wall-sits for more than 12 hours at a time.

POLICE MISCONDUCT DATABASE

44 Idaho police officers disciplined for misconduct in 2020

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — A database on police decertifications shows that 44 Idaho police officers had their law enforcement certifications revoked because of misconduct in 2020. The Idaho Statesman reports that records show these disciplinary actions are up from 2019, when 39 officers were stripped of their credentials. Officers can lose their certification based on various allegations of misconduct, including drinking on duty or lying during an investigation. The newspaper says officers decertified in 2020 include a sheriff who was found guilty of raping a minor and an officer who pled guilty to stealing nearly $50,000 from clients of his property-management business. Since 2002, the database shows 486 Idaho officers have been decertified.

CYCLIST KILLED-GUILTY PLEAS

Pocatello man pleads guilty to fatally hitting cyclist

POCATELLO, Idaho (AP) — A man accused of fatally striking a Pocatello cyclist in 2020 and leaving the scene has agreed to plead guilty to the two felony charges. Tyler Carter of Pocatello has signed a plea agreement with Bannock County prosecutors that involves pleading guilty to felony involuntary manslaughter and felony leaving the scene of an accident charges. Prosecutors say Carter struck 40-year-old cyclist Bobette “Bobbi” Wilhelm with his truck on Buckskin Road on March 13, 2020. According to the plea agreement, the prosecution will recommend a nine-year prison sentence.

GRIZZLY BEAR BILLS

New Montana laws change response to grizzly bear management

HELENA, Mont. (AP) — Gov. Greg Gianforte has signed two bills changing the way Montana responds to how grizzly bears are managed. The legislation says grizzlies should be removed from federal endangered species protections, citing a recent report that populations have increased. The Independent Record reports that one law expands when a person can kill a bear in self-defense without being charged with a crime. Another law shifts responsibility for bear relocations from the state to the federal government in certain situations. Opponents of the Republican-led bills say they conflict with federal law and will result in more grizzly bears being killed.