Latest Oregon news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. PDT

Oregon Senate votes to reinstate foreclosure moratorium

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Lawmakers in the Oregon Senate voted in favor of a bill on Monday that would reinstate the state’s moratorium on foreclosures for homeowners dealing with pandemic-related financial hardships. Under the bill, homeowners could place their mortgage in forbearance at least through the end of June. The moratorium could be extended until the end of the year if Gov. Kate Brown lengthens the statewide emergency period. The bill passed the Senate 19-9 and now goes to the House. Lawmakers have pushed the housing crisis to the forefront during the legislative session, and last week sent to the governor a bill that extends the time renters have to pay back rent.

High court won’t make unanimous jury requirement retroactive

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court says that prisoners who were convicted by non-unanimous juries before the high court barred the practice a year ago don’t need to be retried. The justices ruled 6-3 Monday along conservative-liberal lines that prisoners whose cases had concluded before the justices’ 2020 ruling shouldn’t benefit from it. The decision affects prisoners who were convicted in Louisiana and Oregon as well as the U.S. territory of Puerto Rico, the few places that had allowed criminal convictions based on divided jury votes. During arguments in the case, the justices were told that ruling in favor of the prisoners could mean retrials for 1,000 to 1,600 people in Louisiana alone.

Advocates to keep fighting non-unanimous jury convictions

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Advocates for over 200 people found guilty of crimes by Oregon juries that weren’t unanimous say they’ll keep fighting to have the convictions vacated. That’s despite the U.S. Supreme Court ruling Monday that those people don’t need to be retried even after it barred the practice a year ago. Oregon and Louisiana were the only two states that had allowed convictions by non-unanimous juries. The Criminal Justice Reform Clinic at Lewis and Clark Law School in Portland said it will keep working on behalf of those who have exhausted all their appeals. Oregon’s attorney general said her office will review every case that’s presented.

Police seek suspects in possible bias crime assault

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help to identify people involved in an assault east of Portland at Glenn Otto Park near the Sandy River. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports at about 7:36 p.m., deputies responded to a report of an assault in Troutdale and found two men with injuries. The sheriff’s office says a group of people swam across the river, confronted the two men, who are brothers, and violently attacked them. Police say one suspect used a stick in the assault while others punched, kicked and stomped a victim. Police say bias crime charges are possible after an allegation that the suspects used homophobic slurs.

2 dead following Eugene car crash, fire

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Police say two people died when their vehicle hit a tree in Eugene. The Register-Guard reports Eugene police spokeswoman Melinda McLaughlin said the crash, which led to a fire, was reported a little after 1 a.m. Monday. She says the identities of the people in the vehicle and the cause of the crash are pending. McLaughlin said anyone with information about the crash is encouraged to call the police department.

Missing Montana woman’s vehicle found with body inside

GREAT FALLS, Mont. (AP) — The Cascade County Sheriff says a pickup truck belonging to a Great Falls woman who has been missing for nearly three years was found with a body inside it in the Missouri River last week. Sheriff Jesse Slaughter says the body has not been identified. A volunteer organization that helps remove cars from the water began searching last week for Tammy Goff’s pickup truck. Goff was last seen on July 12, 2018, when she left her house with her German shepherd, Sadie. The dog was found two days later. At the time, the river was searched by foot, air and boat. Her pickup was located Friday.

Police, FBI investigate shootings in Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Police on Sunday were getting help from the FBI in investigating the latest round of shootings in Portland, Oregon, amid a “cycle of violence” that the city’s police chief says is gang-related. At least three shootings were reported over the weekend. On Sunday, a woman was killed in a shooting about an hour after another man was wounded in another shooting. He is expected to recover. Police say a woman was shot in the shoulder as she was driving Saturday, but she is expected to survive. City officials announced Friday that the police and FBI would be working together because of information that groups, some traveling from California and Washington, were in Portland to escalate gun violence.

Second Amendment sanctuaries facing 1st court test in Oregon

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — The first court test of whether local governments can ban police from enforcing certain gun laws is playing out in a rural Oregon county. It’s one of a wave of U.S. counties declaring itself a Second Amendment sanctuary. The measure Columbia County voters narrowly approved last year prohibits local officials from enforcing most federal and state gun laws. Second Amendment sanctuary resolutions have been adopted by some 1,200 local governments in states like Virginia, Colorado, New Mexico and Florida. The group Everytown for Gun Safety is among those urging a judge to invalidate the ordinance that’s been divisive in the county outside Portland.