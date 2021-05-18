Latest Washington news, sports, business and entertainment at 6:20 a.m. PDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

CAR PROWLER SHOT

Police arrest man who shot someone breaking into his car

TACOMA, Wash. (AP) — Tacoma police have arrested a man accused of shooting someone who he says was breaking into his car. Tacoma police responded to reports of a shooting on South G. Street at about 11 p.m. Sunday. The shooter said someone was breaking into his car, they got into a fight and he shot the man. The shooter identified himself to police at the scene. The 40-year-old shooting victim was taken to a local hospital where he was in critical condition. The shooter was booked into Pierce County Jail on first-degree assault charges. A Washington statute on self-defense says a shooting can be justifiable in certain circumstances.

IMMIGRANT DETENTION CENTER LAWSUIT

Prison group sues to keep immigrant detention center open

SEATTLE (AP) — Private prison corporation GEO Group is suing Washington state, saying a new law mandating the closure of one of the country’s largest for-profit, privately run immigration jails would unconstitutionally subvert federal authority. The Seattle Times reports the company’s complaint filed last month in the U.S. District Court of Western Washington says the law enacted by the Legislature in March interferes with a contract signed between GEO and Immigration and Customs Enforcement. The lawsuit says the law also attempts to undermine federal enforcement efforts. State Attorney General Bob Ferguson said he supports the new law and will defend it vigorously.

WASHINGTON LEGISLATURE-CLIMATE

Inslee signs ambitious environmental protection laws

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — Democratic Gov. Jay Inslee has signed a series of bills designed to strengthen the environment in Washington. Inslee on Monday signed the Climate Commitment Act, environmental justice legislation, a clean fuels standard and bills related to reducing Washington’s single-use plastic waste and hydrofluorocarbon pollution. He says the state intends to cut climate pollution by over 50% in the next nine years. Inslee has been a strong advocate for the environment for years, and ran an unsuccessful campaign for president on those issues in 2020. The governor signed Senate Bill 5022, which will reduce plastic pollution in Washington by banning certain Styrofoam products, such as foam coolers, packing peanuts and food service products such as hinged clamshells, plates and cups.

EXCHANGE-TRIBAL LAND ACKNOWLEDGMENTS

School board plans to start tribal land acknowledgments

BREMERTON, Wash. (AP) — Central Kitsap School Board President Bruce Richards and other members last week expressed the desire to include land acknowledgments at their meetings that honor Kitsap’s two federally recognized tribes: the Suquamish and Port Gamble S’Klallam. The Kitsap Sun reports the proposal is designed as a gesture of gratitude and respect for the indigenous people who first called Kitsap County home. Richards says land acknowledgements became part of Washington State School Directors’ Association meetings before the COVID-19 pandemic hit. Other government organizations and community groups have also prioritized them.

UNEMPLOYMENT BENEFITS-FRAUD

Nigerian arrested in Washington unemployment fraud case

SEATTLE (AP) — A Nigerian man suspected in Washington state’s $650 million unemployment fraud was arrested at a New York City airport. Abidemi Rufai appeared in federal court Saturday on charges that he used the identities of more than 100 Washington residents to steal more than $350,000 in unemployment benefits from the Washington state Employment Security Department last year. Rufai is scheduled for a detention hearing Wednesday. His arrest comes almost a year after officials announced they were temporarily suspending unemployment benefits payments. They had discovered that criminals used stolen Social Security numbers and other information to file bogus claims for federal and state unemployment benefits.

TESLA AUTOPILOT CRASH

Tesla on autopilot crashes into patrol car; no one hurt

LAKE STEVENS, Wash. (AP) — Law enforcement officials say a Tesla in autopilot mode crashed into a Snohomish County deputy’s patrol car north of Seattle, causing significant damage but no injuries. KOMO-TV reports a deputy responded Saturday to a report of a motorist in Lake Stevens that had hit a power pole. Sheriff’s officials say the deputy parked on the shoulder of the road with the emergency lights flashing, and exited the vehicle to speak with the fire units on scene. Officials say about 30 seconds later, a Tesla in autopilot mode struck the deputy’s vehicle, heavily damaging the front driver’s side. Police say no one was hurt.

FATAL SHOOTING-KENT

Kent police investigate fatal shooting at hookah lounge

KENT, Wash. (AP) — Kent police are investigating a fatal shooting at a hookah lounge that occurred early Sunday. Police arrived at North Washington Ave. following a 911 call of a shooting inside the Lux Hookah Lounge. The initial caller provided little information and hung up without answering questions. When police arrived they found a 28-year-old man from Auburn with multiple gunshot wounds. They tried to revive him until medics arrived, but the victim did not survive. A second man, a 23-year-old Kent man, was shot in the hand and is in stable condition.

ROAD RAGE

Woman shot and killed in Spokane road rage incident

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — A woman was shot and killed last weekend in what Spokane, Washington, police are calling “a tragic case of road rage.” The Spokesman-Review reports police got multiple calls reporting the shooting Saturday morning on the city’s north side. Police spokeswoman Julie Humphreys says when officers got there, the woman was lying in the roadway. She died at the scene. The officers later learned the woman was the passenger in a vehicle when she got into some sort of altercation with a man in another vehicle. Police say when the two vehicles stopped, the victim and 28-year-old Richard Hough got out to confront each other, and he shot her. Hough was arrested on suspicion of second-degree murder.

AP-US-BOOKS-JACKSON-PRIZE

Poet Carl Phillips wins $75,000 Jackson Prize

NEW YORK (AP) — Poet Carl Phillips has received a $75,000 honor for a body of work which judges said displays exceptional talent. The group Poets & Writers announced Monday that the 61-year-old Phillips has won the Jackson Prize. Previous winners include Elizabeth Alexander, Claudia Rankine and current U.S. poet laureate Joy Harjo. Phillips’ 15 books of poetry include “Wild Is the Wind,” “Pale Colors In a Tall Field” and “In the Blood.” His previous awards include the Los Angeles Times Book Prize and the Kenyon Review Award. Poets & Writers is a non-profit organization founded in 1970.

TOXIC DEBRIS REMOVAL

State again removing tons of toxic debris from Camano Island

CAMANO ISLAND, Wash. (AP) — The Department of Natural Resources has returned to Camano Island to again remove creosote-coated pilings carried by the tide into Elger Bay. KING-TV reports in 2009, the DNR pulled 100 tons of creosote-coated pilings from the area. Aquatic Restoration manager for DNR’s Aquatics Division Chris Robertson said last week that infrastructure has broken down over time and the pilings end up along Washington shorelines. Creosote was used for over a century to protect wood pilings in the salt water of Puget Sound. Creosote contains hundreds and sometimes thousands of chemicals, including known carcinogens. Since 2003, the DNR has removed more than 54 million pounds of creosote pilings from Puget Sound.