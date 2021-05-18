Tuesday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Alsea 57, Eddyville 51
Beaverton 56, Lincoln 16
Benson 64, Mountainside 45
Creswell 67, Elmira 40
Crook County 84, Mountain View 67
Gladstone 59, Estacada 43
Hermiston 53, Southridge, Wash. 44
Hillsboro 49, St. Helens 42
Hosanna-Triad 50, Rogue Valley Adventist 40
Jefferson PDX 58, Jesuit 53
McMinnville 63, Forest Grove 62
Mohawk 67, Crow 6
Myrtle Point 81, Riddle 30
Newberg 57, Liberty 50
Redmond 56, Bend 53
Roosevelt 72, Franklin 43
Salem Academy 54, McKay 38
Siuslaw 72, Pleasant Hill 71
Southridge 54, Oregon City 48
Wells 68, Cleveland 61
Willamette 74, Springfield 42
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Banks vs. Rainier, ccd.
Douglas vs. Waldport, ccd.
Marshfield vs. Brookings-Harbor, ccd.
Reedsport vs. Gold Beach, ccd.
Stanfield vs. Riverside, ccd.
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Benson 64, Mountainside 45
Douglas 48, Waldport 35
Eddyville 49, Alsea 39
Franklin 52, Roosevelt 17
Gold Beach 46, Reedsport 30
Hermiston 57, Southridge, Wash. 32
Junction City 56, Harrisburg 27
Lincoln 38, Jefferson PDX 19
Milwaukie 57, Wilsonville 52
North Valley 40, St. Mary’s 34
Putnam 79, Parkrose 11
Summit 45, Thurston 39
Trinity Lutheran 60, Culver 35
Willamette 74, Springfield 42
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Marshfield vs. Eagle Point, ccd.
Molalla vs. Madras, ccd.
Pleasant Hill vs. Siuslaw, ccd.
Rainier vs. Banks, ccd.
Stanfield vs. Riverside, ccd.
