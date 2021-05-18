Skip to Content
Tuesday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Alsea 57, Eddyville 51

Beaverton 56, Lincoln 16

Benson 64, Mountainside 45

Creswell 67, Elmira 40

Crook County 84, Mountain View 67

Gladstone 59, Estacada 43

Hermiston 53, Southridge, Wash. 44

Hillsboro 49, St. Helens 42

Hosanna-Triad 50, Rogue Valley Adventist 40

Jefferson PDX 58, Jesuit 53

McMinnville 63, Forest Grove 62

Mohawk 67, Crow 6

Myrtle Point 81, Riddle 30

Newberg 57, Liberty 50

Redmond 56, Bend 53

Roosevelt 72, Franklin 43

Salem Academy 54, McKay 38

Siuslaw 72, Pleasant Hill 71

Southridge 54, Oregon City 48

Wells 68, Cleveland 61

Willamette 74, Springfield 42

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Banks vs. Rainier, ccd.

Douglas vs. Waldport, ccd.

Marshfield vs. Brookings-Harbor, ccd.

Reedsport vs. Gold Beach, ccd.

Stanfield vs. Riverside, ccd.

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Benson 64, Mountainside 45

Douglas 48, Waldport 35

Eddyville 49, Alsea 39

Franklin 52, Roosevelt 17

Gold Beach 46, Reedsport 30

Hermiston 57, Southridge, Wash. 32

Junction City 56, Harrisburg 27

Lincoln 38, Jefferson PDX 19

Milwaukie 57, Wilsonville 52

North Valley 40, St. Mary’s 34

Putnam 79, Parkrose 11

Summit 45, Thurston 39

Trinity Lutheran 60, Culver 35

Willamette 74, Springfield 42

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Marshfield vs. Eagle Point, ccd.

Molalla vs. Madras, ccd.

Pleasant Hill vs. Siuslaw, ccd.

Rainier vs. Banks, ccd.

Stanfield vs. Riverside, ccd.

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

The Associated Press

