Tuesday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Bainbridge 78, Central Kitsap 44
Clarkston 64, Rogers (Spokane) 21
Coupeville 72, Mount Vernon Christian 63
Curtis 61, Sumner 53
Gig Harbor 81, South Kitsap 65
Hermiston, Ore. 53, Southridge 44
Hoquiam 57, Elma 51
Ingraham 66, Franklin 56
King’s 70, Northwest School 25
Lewis and Clark 64, Mead 56
Life Christian Academy 72, Seattle Christian 54
Mary Knight 65, Lake Quinault 24
Mt. Spokane 66, Gonzaga Prep 56
Puget Sound Adventist 50, Seattle Lutheran 44
Richland 79, Pasco 27
Selah 70, Ellensburg 51
Shadle Park 55, Pullman 53
Timberline 91, North Thurston 58
Wapato 62, College Place 48
Zillah 76, Toppenish 70
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Capital 65, River Ridge 38
Central Valley 65, Cheney 33
Clarkston 83, Colton 44
Columbia (Burbank) 57, Mabton 40
Davenport 52, Northwest Christian (Colbert) 40
Ferndale 70, Squalicum 23
Gonzaga Prep 61, Mt. Spokane 38
Hermiston, Ore. 57, Southridge 32
Kettle Falls 37, Colfax 34
La Conner 88, Concrete 10
Lincoln 53, Cleveland 42
Marysville-Pilchuck 34, Lakewood 28
Mead 59, Lewis and Clark 40
Montesano 57, Tenino 43
Napavine 55, Morton/White Pass 19
Neah Bay 55, Clallam Bay 36
Oakesdale 40, DeSales 20
Onalaska 47, Toutle Lake 37
Pasco 68, Richland 55
Pullman 61, Shadle Park 41
Rainier 42, Kalama 21
Selah 70, Ellensburg 51
St. George’s 54, Chewelah 30
Sumner 65, Curtis 28
Timberline 91, North Thurston 58
Toledo 56, Stevenson 23
University 44, Ferris 37
Wahkiakum 60, Winlock 11
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Comments