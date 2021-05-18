WA Lottery

AP - Oregon-Northwest

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) _ These Washington lotteries were drawn Tuesday:

Daily Game

6-5-9

(six, five, nine)

Hit 5

03-04-25-29-32

(three, four, twenty-five, twenty-nine, thirty-two)

Estimated jackpot: $180,000

Keno

08-22-28-29-30-32-39-44-45-51-57-62-63-64-67-70-73-75-79-80

(eight, twenty-two, twenty-eight, twenty-nine, thirty, thirty-two, thirty-nine, forty-four, forty-five, fifty-one, fifty-seven, sixty-two, sixty-three, sixty-four, sixty-seven, seventy, seventy-three, seventy-five, seventy-nine, eighty)

Match 4

06-07-11-20

(six, seven, eleven, twenty)

Mega Millions

03-05-56-61-66, Mega Ball: 4, Megaplier: 2

(three, five, fifty-six, sixty-one, sixty-six; Mega Ball: four; Megaplier: two)

Estimated jackpot: $475 million

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: $201 million