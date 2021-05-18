AP - Oregon-Northwest

Associated Press Washington Daybook for Tuesday, May. 18.

Tuesday, May. 18 9:30 AM King County Executive Constantine attends RapidRide H Line groundbreaking ceremony – King County Executive Dow Constantine hosts a groundbreaking ceremony to mark the beginning of RapidRide H Line construction

Location: Steve Cox Memorial Park, 1321 SW 102nd St, Seattle, WA

Tuesday, May. 18 10:30 AM Washington Gov. Inslee’s public schedule – Washington Governor Jay Inslee signs a package of police accountability legislation, Eastside Community Center, Tacoma (10:30 AM PDT) and legislative bills and the capital, operating and transportation budgets in Olympia (2:00 PM PDT)

Tuesday, May. 18 2:00 PM Seattle City Council Community Economic Development Committee meeting

UPDATED EVENT: Tuesday, May. 18 3:00 PM We Are EMILY Virtual Conference concludes – EMILY’s List We Are EMILY Virtual Conference concludes, to celebrate women leaders who are ‘groundbreakers and history makers’ and highlight work to keep the Democratic majority in the 2022 midterm elections and elect more women in statehouses across the country. Day two speakers include former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, Democrats Sens. Patty Murray, Maggie Hassan, Catherine Cortez Masto, and Tammy Duckworth and Reps. Sylvia Garcia, Veronica Escobar, and Grace Meng, Mayors London Breed (San Francisco), Daniella Levine Cava (Miami-Dade County, FL), Regina Romero (Tucson, AZ), and Nan Whaley (Dayton, OH), Kansas State Rep. Stephanie Byers, Delaware State Sen. Sarah McBride, California State Treasurer Fiona Ma, and Gabrielle Giffords Rising Star Award winner Harris County, TX, Judge Lina Hidalgo

Location: Virtual Event

