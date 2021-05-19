Here is the latest Oregon news from The Associated Press at 1:40 a.m. PDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Officials from the Oregon Health Authority released updated mask guidelines Tuesday, saying that businesses and churches can choose to no longer require masks and distancing for fully vaccinated people, but those places must have visitors show proof of vaccination. In addition masks are no longer required outdoors, although health officials recommend that people continue to wear a mask in crowded areas and in large gatherings. The new guidance follows a U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announcement that fully vaccinated individuals could stop wearing masks and physical distancing in most public spaces. Oregonians have been required to wear masks inside public spaces and outside since last summer.

ROGUE RIVER, Ore. (AP) — Law enforcement officials say a person suspected of domestic assault has died in a shooting involving a deputy in southwestern Oregon. The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release that at 11 a.m. Tuesday deputies were sent to a domestic assault in progress near Rogue River. The news release says before deputies arrived the suspect left in a vehicle. Sheriff’s Office spokesman Mike Moran says the suspect returned several minutes later and “subsequently the deputy reported shots fired.” Moran says the suspect died at the scene and the deputy was not hurt. The Jackson County Major Assault Death Investigation Unit led by Medford police will investigate the incident.

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — A lawsuit filed by a woman who rented from a Bell Real Estate subsidiary alleges the property owner harassed her then coerced her into having sex with him to avoid eviction. The Register-Guard reports the woman claims the company did nothing when alerted to the situation. In a federal lawsuit filed in U.S. District Court for the District of Oregon in Eugene in late March, a woman living in Lane County claims Pinewood Properties owner Richard Sorric coerced her into a sexual relationship. Attorneys representing Bell Real Estate, Pinewood Properties and Sorric deny almost all of the woman’s claims in legal filings and say her lawsuit fails to state a claim and was filed too late for damages.

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Police say four people were shot in an incident on Swan Island in Portland on Monday night. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports the four people arrived at Legacy Emanuel Medical Center around 10 p.m. The Portland Police Bureau says the shooting happened after a group of people who had gone to a funeral for a recent shooting victim met at a McDonald’s restaurant. Police say all four victims are expected to survive. Police were then sent to the hospital after a group congregated outside. The Bureau later said the “large crowd and emotional response to the shooting created a need for an increased response to restore order.”