Here is the latest Washington news from The Associated Press at 8:40 a.m. PDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

MOSES LAKE, Wash. (AP) — Grant County Sheriff’s officials say an 8-year-old boy is dead after being shot in the chest with a pellet gun in Moses Lake. Kyle Foreman with the sheriff’s office says the shooting is being investigated as a “terrible accident.” Authorities say a 13-year-old was handling the gun at about 6:30 p.m. Tuesday when it went off, striking the 8-year-old. Despite lifesaving efforts by first responders, the 8-year-old died at the scene. The name of the boy who was killed is expected to be released by the coroner’s office on Wednesday.

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — The Nisqually Community Forest will add 2,200 acres of land purchased for $9.6 million, effectively doubling the protected forest’s size. The Nisqually Indian Tribe and Nisqually Land Trust partnered to protect the land located west of Gifford Pinchot National Forest and north of the Nisqually Community Forest. The Tribe purchased 1,240 acres on the west side of the parcel while the land trust contributed 960 acres on the east side. It’s the largest transaction the land trust has undertaken since its founding 32 years ago and the first purchase of industrial timberlands by the tribe.

SEATTLE (AP) — Washington Gov. Jay Inslee has signed one of the nation’s most ambitious packages of police accountability legislation, prompted by last year’s outcry for racial justice. The bills signed Tuesday include measures that ban police from using chokeholds, neck restraints and no-knock warrants, restrict the use of tear gas and vehicle pursuits, and require officers to intervene if their colleagues engage in excessive force. Inslee said the new laws give Washington the most transparent and effective police accountability laws in the country. Floyd’s killing last May and the protests that followed led to a wave of police reforms in dozens of states.

SEATTLE (AP) — The top public health official in Washington’s largest county is urging residents to keep wearing masks in indoor public spaces, regardless of vaccination status. The Seattle Times reports that’s despite the Center for Disease Control and Prevention’s guidance relaxing mask requirements for vaccinated people. Public Health – Seattle & King County health officer Dr. Jeff Duchin said that for now, Seattle and King County residents are strongly encouraged to continue wearing masks while the agency evaluates its mask mandate. Duchin said Monday that he agreed with a statement saying the point of vaccinating most of the population is to get us all to the point where we halt viral transmission & everyone can then interact unmasked.