Here is the latest Washington, Oregon and Alaska sports news from The Associated Press

AP - Oregon-Northwest

SEATTLE (AP) — Spencer Turnbull pitched the fifth no-hitter in the majors already this season, sending the Detroit Tigers to a 5-0 victory over the Seattle Mariners. Turnbull, who led the big leagues in losses when he went 3-17 two years ago, had never gone more than seven innings in any of his previous 49 starts over three seasons. But his fastball and biting slider kept Seattle batters guessing and added to a growing list of mound gems in 2021. The five no-hitters through May 18 match the 1917 season for the most in baseball history by that date. Turnbull’s no-no was the eighth in Tigers history and their first since Justin Verlander’s in Toronto on May 7, 2011.

SEATTLE (AP) — Jackie Young had 21 points and 10 rebounds, A’ja Wilson added 18 points, 11 rebounds, five assists and three blocks, and the Las Vegas Aces held off the defending champion Seattle Storm 96-80 to avenge a season-opening loss. Las Vegas led by as many as 21 points in the first half before Seattle opened the second half on a 13-6 run. But the Aces started strong in the fourth as Liz Cambage converted a three-point play to cap an 8-0 run, stretching the lead to 74-62. Breanna Stewart had 26 points and 11 rebounds for Seattle.

UNDATED (AP) — The WNBA tipped off its 25th season last week in exciting fashion with a pair of game-winning buzzer-beaters and the defending champion Seattle Storm picking up where they left off. The silver anniversary year of the league got underway Friday night with New York edging Indiana on Sabrina Ionescu’s last-second 3-pointer. The No. 1 pick in 2020 scored the team’s final eight points to rally the Liberty past the Fever. about an hour later Diana Taurasi hit a last-second shot of her own to lift Phoenix over Minnesota. Seattle had a much easier time with Las Vegas, routing the Aces on Saturday. The Storm handed out their championship rings and moved up to the top of the power poll this week.