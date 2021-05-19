ID Lottery

AP - Oregon-Northwest

BOISE, Idaho (AP) _ These Idaho lotteries were drawn Wednesday:

Idaho Cash

01-11-12-13-23

(one, eleven, twelve, thirteen, twenty-three)

Estimated jackpot: $69,000

Lotto America

05-18-34-38-42, Star Ball: 10, ASB: 2

(five, eighteen, thirty-four, thirty-eight, forty-two; Star Ball: ten; ASB: two)

Estimated jackpot: $6.2 million

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: $515 million

Pick 3 Day

7-0-0

(seven, zero, zero)

Pick 3 Night

9-6-7

(nine, six, seven)

Pick 4 Day

2-6-1-5

(two, six, one, five)

Pick 4 Night

0-0-5-2

(zero, zero, five, two)

Powerball

11-13-55-56-69, Powerball: 4, Power Play: 2

(eleven, thirteen, fifty-five, fifty-six, sixty-nine; Powerball: four; Power Play: two)

Estimated jackpot: $201 million

Weekly Grand

02-04-13-17-32

(two, four, thirteen, seventeen, thirty-two)