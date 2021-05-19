Idaho News Coverage Advisory

AP - Oregon-Northwest

Good afternoon! Here’s a look at how AP’s general news coverage is shaping up today in Idaho. The West Regional Desk can be reached at (602) 417-2400.

A reminder, this information is not for publication or broadcast and these coverage plans are subject to change. Expected stories may not develop, or late-breaking and more newsworthy events may take precedence. Some TV and radio stations will receive broadcast versions of the stories below, along with all updates.

Want to know more about the AP’s coverage plans for the week? Sign up for our Monday and Friday lookahead newsletters.

Idaho at 3:15 p.m.

IDAHO-SCHOOL-SHOOTING-TEACHER

RIGBY — When a student opened fire at an Idaho middle school, teacher Krista Gneiting directed children to safety, rushed to help a wounded victim and then calmly disarmed the sixth-grade shooter, hugging and consoling the girl until police arrived. Parents credited the math teacher’s display of compassion with saving lives. While two students and the school custodian were shot May 6, all three survived, and the gunfire was over within minutes. Gneiting’s family says bravery and empathy are just part of who she is. SENT: 670 words.

MCGEACHIN-GOVERNOR RUN

BOISE — Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin announced Wednesday that she is running for governor, aligning her campaign with an emphasis on individual liberty, state sovereignty and traditional conservative values sure to play well in the deeply conservative state. “My proven experience shows that I will always defend these principles,” the 58-year-old Republican said in a speech in Idaho Falls where she and her family own several businesses. By Keith Ridler. SENT: 700 words.

ALSO:

VETO-SIGNATURE GATHERING: Idaho governor vetoes bill limiting initiative signatures

OREGON COUNTIES-IDAHO: Handful of Oregon counties vote to consider move into Idaho