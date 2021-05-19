Latest Oregon news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. PDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

MASK GUIDANCE

Oregon health officials release updated mask guidance

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Officials from the Oregon Health Authority released updated mask guidelines Tuesday, saying that businesses and churches can choose to no longer require masks and distancing for fully vaccinated people, but those places must have visitors show proof of vaccination. In addition masks are no longer required outdoors, although health officials recommend that people continue to wear a mask in crowded areas and in large gatherings. The new guidance follows a U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announcement that fully vaccinated individuals could stop wearing masks and physical distancing in most public spaces. Oregonians have been required to wear masks inside public spaces and outside since last summer.

FATAL SHOOTING INVOLVING DEPUTY

Assault suspect dies in shooting involving deputy

ROGUE RIVER, Ore. (AP) — Law enforcement officials say a person suspected of domestic assault has died in a shooting involving a deputy in southwestern Oregon. The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release that at 11 a.m. Tuesday deputies were sent to a domestic assault in progress near Rogue River. The news release says before deputies arrived the suspect left in a vehicle. Sheriff’s Office spokesman Mike Moran says the suspect returned several minutes later and “subsequently the deputy reported shots fired.” Moran says the suspect died at the scene and the deputy was not hurt. The Jackson County Major Assault Death Investigation Unit led by Medford police will investigate the incident.

LANDLORD SEX COERCION SUIT

Woman sues saying landlord coerced her into sex

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — A lawsuit filed by a woman who rented from a Bell Real Estate subsidiary alleges the property owner harassed her then coerced her into having sex with him to avoid eviction. The Register-Guard reports the woman claims the company did nothing when alerted to the situation. In a federal lawsuit filed in U.S. District Court for the District of Oregon in Eugene in late March, a woman living in Lane County claims Pinewood Properties owner Richard Sorric coerced her into a sexual relationship. Attorneys representing Bell Real Estate, Pinewood Properties and Sorric deny almost all of the woman’s claims in legal filings and say her lawsuit fails to state a claim and was filed too late for damages.

FOUR SHOT-SWAN ISLAND

Police: 4 shot in incident on Portland’s Swan Island

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Police say four people were shot in an incident on Swan Island in Portland on Monday night. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports the four people arrived at Legacy Emanuel Medical Center around 10 p.m. The Portland Police Bureau says the shooting happened after a group of people who had gone to a funeral for a recent shooting victim met at a McDonald’s restaurant. Police say all four victims are expected to survive. Police were then sent to the hospital after a group congregated outside. The Bureau later said the “large crowd and emotional response to the shooting created a need for an increased response to restore order.”

HAZARD TREE CUTTING REVIEW

Arborist hired after outcry about excessive tree cutting

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Oregon is hiring a Pacific Northwest-based arborist to review the state’s removal of trees in wildfire burn areas after recent concerns that the operation has been hasty and excessive. Oregon Public Broadcasting reports the Oregon Office of Emergency Management announced Monday that Galen Wright has been hired as an independent contractor to review the hazard tree effort. Wright is president of Washington Forest Consultants, Inc. He is tasked with providing a full assessment of Oregon’s program and his recommendations are due in June.

FORMER CITY EMPLOYEE LAWSUIT

Former city recorder files termination suit against Coquille

COQUILLE, Ore. (AP) — The former city recorder in Coquille has filed a lawsuit against the city alleging she was wrongfully fired. The World reports Jennifer Rose notified the city of her intent to sue multiple times earlier in the year leading up to and after her termination in March. City manager pro tem Scott Sanders declined to comment on the city’s behalf. The city and other named defendants have not yet responded to the claims in court documents. In her claim, Rose alleges the city and its leaders wrongfully terminated her for mistakes she says weren’t hers, and that city leaders retaliated against her for raising concerns about the city’s financial mismanagement.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-MAINE

Feds seize $3.6M from company over sale of fake N95 masks

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — The federal government has seized $3.6 million from the bank account of a company involved in a deal to sell $4.5 million in overpriced, counterfeit N95 masks to the state of Maine. The U.S. attorney is seeking to force the company, Med-Tech Resource LLC of Eugene, Oregon, to forfeit the money and reimburse the state for 1.8 million fake respirators. The Portland Press Herald reports the man identified in court documents as the company’s CEO said he’ll refund the money and “make everyone whole.” Also Tuesday, Maine authorities said the daily number of new cases of coronavirus continues to trend down.

HOUSING MORATORIUM

Oregon Senate votes to reinstate foreclosure moratorium

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Lawmakers in the Oregon Senate voted in favor of a bill on Monday that would reinstate the state’s moratorium on foreclosures for homeowners dealing with pandemic-related financial hardships. Under the bill, homeowners could place their mortgage in forbearance at least through the end of June. The moratorium could be extended until the end of the year if Gov. Kate Brown lengthens the statewide emergency period. The bill passed the Senate 19-9 and now goes to the House. Lawmakers have pushed the housing crisis to the forefront during the legislative session, and last week sent to the governor a bill that extends the time renters have to pay back rent.